Killing of Cops Proof Centre's Muscular Policy Not Working in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti
The bodies of three policemen were found in an orchard in Shopian, hours after they were abducted from their homes in the early hours of the morning.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said the abduction and killing of three policemen in Shopian district is proof that the Centre's muscular policy is not working in the state and dialogue seems a "distant dream for now".
Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre's muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward, seems to be a distant dream for now, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock & (and) condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims, the PDP president added.
The slain policemen have been identified as Nissar Ahmad, Firdous Ahmad Kuchay and Kuldeep Singh.
