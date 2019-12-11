'Killing Painful for Their Families': TRS MLA on Encounter of 4 Accused in Hyderabad Rape-Murder

Hyderabad: A woman TRS MLA in Telangana has said the parents of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian must have gone through immense pain on hearing the news of their being killed in a police encounter.

A video clip of ruling TRS legislator G Sunitha making the purported remarks recently has gone viral.

"Though information reaches in minutes, police cannot come immediately and help. It may take five minutes or three minutes for them to reach. In that three minutes, five minutes time, any undesirable loss may also happen. We have seen, felt very sad, injustice was done to the woman. We felt sad (about it)," she is seen saying in the clip.

"Those four have been killed. Again, that is also painful, because just imagine how much pain the parents of those four would feel, Sunitha said.

Some TV channels telecast the clip on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and his state police over the four accused being shot dead in an alleged encounter.

Political leaders and other prominent people have been speaking in different voices over the police action as some said it will send a stern message to culprits, while others questioned the police claim.

The four men, accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian near here, were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police on December 6.

The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

