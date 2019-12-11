Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Killing Painful for Their Families': TRS MLA on Encounter of 4 Accused in Hyderabad Rape-Murder

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and his state police over the four accused being shot dead in an alleged encounter.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Killing Painful for Their Families': TRS MLA on Encounter of 4 Accused in Hyderabad Rape-Murder
Policemen stand guard where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were shot dead by police. (PTI)

Hyderabad: A woman TRS MLA in Telangana has said the parents of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian must have gone through immense pain on hearing the news of their being killed in a police encounter.

A video clip of ruling TRS legislator G Sunitha making the purported remarks recently has gone viral.

"Though information reaches in minutes, police cannot come immediately and help. It may take five minutes or three minutes for them to reach. In that three minutes, five minutes time, any undesirable loss may also happen. We have seen, felt very sad, injustice was done to the woman. We felt sad (about it)," she is seen saying in the clip.

"Those four have been killed. Again, that is also painful, because just imagine how much pain the parents of those four would feel, Sunitha said.

Some TV channels telecast the clip on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and his state police over the four accused being shot dead in an alleged encounter.

Political leaders and other prominent people have been speaking in different voices over the police action as some said it will send a stern message to culprits, while others questioned the police claim.

The four men, accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian near here, were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police on December 6.

The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram