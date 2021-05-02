Killiyoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Killiyoor Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

234. Killiyoor (किलियूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Thiruvanathpuram District). Killiyoor is part of 39. Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Only three constituencies in 2021 Assembly elections registered a turnout which was more than 5% than that in the 2016 elections: 7. Katlichera (Assam), 234. Killiyoor (Tamil Nadu), and 224. Kharagpur Sadar (West Bengal)

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,53,199 eligible electors, of which 1,27,586 were male, 1,25,594 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Killiyoor in 2021 is 984.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,52,676 eligible electors, of which 1,26,970 were male, 1,25,688 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,660 eligible electors, of which 1,09,250 were male, 1,04,410 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Killiyoor in 2016 was 2,014. In 2011, there were 1,778.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rajesh Kumar S of INC won in this seat by defeating Pon. Vijayaragavan of BJP by a margin of 46,295 votes which was 30.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.47% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, John Jacob.S of INC won in this seat defeating Chandra Kumar.T of BJP by a margin of 24,486 votes which was 17.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 234. Killiyoor Assembly segment of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Killiyoor are: Sivakumar V (BSP), Rajesh Kumar S (INC), Jude Dev K V (AIADMK), Antony A (AISMK), Seema A (AMMK), Thankappan C (TMGMK), Peter H (NTK), Vijikumar K (NDPSI), Jayaraj E (TNIK), Anchalose R (IND), Sivan Raj K (IND), Ramesh Raja Kumar C (IND), John Benadict G (IND), Shaju Singh M R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.87%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 60.75%, while it was 63.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 234. Killiyoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 277. In 2011 there were 229 polling stations.

EXTENT:

234. Killiyoor constituency comprises of the following areas of Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu: Vilavancode Taluk (Part) Kulappuram, Methukummal, Kollencode, Ezhudesam, Arudesam, Painkulam, Keezhkulam, Killiyoor, Paloor and Midalam villages. Puthukadai (TP), Kollancode (TP), Ezhudesam (TP), Keezhkulam (TP), Killiyoor (TP), Karungal (TP) and Palapallam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kanniyakumari.

The total area covered by Killiyoor is 128 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Killiyoor is: 8°15’43.6"N 77°10’11.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Killiyoor results.

