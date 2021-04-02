Kilpennathur Candidate List: Key Contests in Kilpennathur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Kilpennathur Assembly constituency in TIRUVANNAMALAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kilpennathur seat is part of the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pitchandi K of DMK won from this seat beating Selvamani K of ADMK by a margin of 34,666 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Aranganathan.A.K of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Pitchandi.K of DMK by a margin of 4,081 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tiruvannamalai Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Kilpennathur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kilpennathur constituency are: Selvakumar of PMK, K. Pitchandi of DMK, P. K. S. Karthikeyan of AMMK, Suganantham of MNM, Ramesh Babu of NTK