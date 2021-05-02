Kilpennathur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

64. Kilpennathur (किलेंपनथुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kilpennathur is part of 11. Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,53,101 eligible electors, of which 1,24,190 were male, 1,28,902 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kilpennathur in 2021 is 1038.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,605 eligible electors, of which 1,15,516 were male, 1,18,087 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,491 eligible electors, of which 1,02,733 were male, 1,02,758 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kilpennathur in 2016 was 160. In 2011, there were 394.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Pitchandi K of DMK won in this seat by defeating Selvamani K of AIADMK by a margin of 34,666 votes which was 17.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 50.22% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Aranganathan.A.K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Pitchandi.K of DMK by a margin of 4,081 votes which was 2.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.2% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 64. Kilpennathur Assembly segment of Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kilpennathur are: Subashchandrabose (BSP), K Pitchandi (DMK), A R Elumalai (VTVTK), P Kathikeyan (AMMK), V Suganantham (MNM), K Selvakumar (PMK), N Thangaraj (MMP), Dr R Rameshbabu (NTK), A Venkatesan (RPOIA), Farmer Jayaraman (AMAK), M Athiyaman (IND), P Ganeshraja (IND), G Krishnamurthy (IND), Sakthivel (IND), S Sasikumar (IND), M Sampathraj (IND), M Dinakaran (IND), M Murugan (IND), M Mohanraja (IND), Lourdammal (IND), C Jothi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.35%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.49%, while it was 84.52% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 64. Kilpennathur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 254 polling stations.

EXTENT:

64. Kilpennathur constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruvannamalai Taluk (Part) Kilathur, Meppaturai, Sirukilambadi, Mutharasampundi, Narthampoondi, Nellimedu, VadaPulithiyur, Agaramsippandhi, Nayadumangalam, Porkunam, Salaiyanur, Mallappanaicken palayam, Karkonam, Kovur, Kamalaputhur, Arpakkam, Budhamangalam, Vairaperiyankuppam, Vedandavadi, Mangalam, Palanandal, Velunganandal, Sorakolathur, Vada Karungalippadi, Maruthuvambadi, C. Andapattu, Devanampattu, Periyakilambadi, Udirampundi, Kattuputhur, Kolakkaravadi, Karunthuvambadi, Mallavadi, Sorandai, Koothala Vadi, Vadakarimbalore, Medalampadi, Nookampadi, Randam, Ganalapadi, Kothantavadi, Erumpundi, Sevarapundi, Keekklur, Kathalampattu, Mekkalur, Valudalangunam, Kanapapuram, Kazhikulam, Oothampoondi, Namiyandal, Kalasthambadi, Thurinjapuram, Usambadi, Silappandal, Pichanandal, EnamKariyandal, Muniyandal, Velukanandal, Sadaianoodai, Sananandal, Thellanandal, Vallivagai, Vatraputhur, Iyngunam, Karnampoondi, Nariyamangalam, Kalpundi, Sirunathur, Somasipadi, So.Namiyandal, Kunniyandal, Kumarakudi, Aranji, Kalitheri, Sirukothan, Kadambai, Kunnankuppam, Rayampettai, Andalur, Manavaram, Karikilambadi, Kaniyampundi, Vedanatham, Kolathur, Kattumalaiyanur, Kattuvelanandal, Su.Polakonam, Kalingaleri, Sorpanandal, Kiranur, Arumbakkam, Velanandal, Neikuppam, Konalur, Nadazhakanandal, Sanipundi, Erpakkam, Z.Gudalur, Neivanatham, Avur, Vayalur, Rajanthangal, Iluppanthangal, NA.Gangupattu, Cheyyaleri, Sellamkuppam, Thandarai, Isukalikatteri, Kilkaripoor, Kallanai, Venniyandal, Olaipadi, Anukkumalai, Ponnamedu, Kallayee, Sorathur, Vaippur, Agaram, Panniyur, Andampallam, Su.Nallur, Thiruvarangam Valavetti, Tirukalur Valavetti, Veraiyur, Nayarpattu, Thiruvanaimugam, Angunam, Ananandal, Su.Valavetti, Kalleri, Aruthirapattu, Perumanam, Devanur, Panaiyur, Porikkal, Kadagaman, Madurampattu, Virudhuvilanginan, Kiliapattu, Kunnumuringi, V.Andapattu, Vengayavellore and Naraiyur villages. Kilpennathur (TP) and Vettavalam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruvannamalai.

The total area covered by Kilpennathur is 696 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kilpennathur is: 12°14’35.2"N 79°09’25.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kilpennathur results.

