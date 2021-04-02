Kilvaithinankuppam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kilvaithinankuppam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Kilvaithinankuppam Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kilvaithinankuppam seat is part of the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Loganathan.G of ADMK won from this seat beating Amalu V of DMK by a margin of 9,746 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Thamizharasan.C.K of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Seetharaman.K of DMK by a margin of 9,760 votes.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from K. V. Kuppam constituency are: M. Jaganmoorthy of PBK, K. Seetharaman of DMK, P. Dhanaseelan of DMDK, Venkataswamy of IJK, Divya Rani of NTK