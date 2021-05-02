Kilvaithinankuppam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

45. Kilvaithinankuppam (किल्विथिनंकुपम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District). Kilvaithinankuppam is part of 8. Vellore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.08%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,25,277 eligible electors, of which 1,10,315 were male, 1,14,956 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kilvaithinankuppam in 2021 is 1042.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,05,533 eligible electors, of which 1,01,866 were male, 1,03,666 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,992 eligible electors, of which 88,538 were male, 87,454 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kilvaithinankuppam in 2016 was 234. In 2011, there were 2,299.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Loganathan.G of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Amalu V of DMK by a margin of 9,746 votes which was 5.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.76% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thamizharasan.C.K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Seetharaman.K of DMK by a margin of 9,760 votes which was 6.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 45. Kilvaithinankuppam Assembly segment of Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kilvaithinankuppam are: K Seetharaman (DMK), Dhanaseelan (DMDK), Pushpalatha D (BSP), M Jagan Moorthy (AIADMK), K Elavarasan (RPOIA), K Sathu (NDPSI), J Divya Rani (NTK), K Venkatasamy (IJK), E P Elanchezhiyan (IND), S Selva Chenguttuvan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.5%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.41%, while it was 80.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 45. Kilvaithinankuppam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 248. In 2011 there were 215 polling stations.

EXTENT:

45. Kilvaithinankuppam constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Gudiyattam Taluk (Part) Danakondapalli, Viludonapaliam, Dakshinapathapalayam, Rangasamudram, Paradarami, Puttavaripalli, Veerasettipalli (R.F), Veerichettipalli, Varadhareddipalli, Chengundram, Modikuppam, Thattaparai, Chinnalapalli, Mukkundram, Pakkam, Ramalai, Thattimanapalli, Kallapadi, Kondasamudram, Pichanur, Rajakuppam, Nellorepettai, Seruvangi, Thalayatham, Chedukkarai, Melalathur, Melmuttukur, Chettikuppam, Bojanapuram, Sembedu, Singalpadi, Goodanagaram, Ananganallore, Kothakuppam, Pattu, Olakasi and Chithathoor villages. Katpadi Taluk (Part) Thondanthulasi, Chenji, Panamadangi, Maliyapattu, Melmankuppam, Melmoil, Kilmuttukur, Kalambattu, Arumbakkam, Latteri, Vilundakkal, Jaffrapet, Vanjur, Olaiyathur, Annangudi, Bomminayakkanpalayam, Angarankuppam, Alanganeri, Murukkambattu, Kanguppam, Devarishikuppam, Nagal, Kilalathur, Sethuvandai, Ammanankuppam, Veppur, Netteri, Pasumathur, Sennankuppam, Machanur, Palayakrishnapuram, Kavanur, Kilvaithinankuppam, Veppanganeri, Thuthithangal, Melvilachur, Pillanthipattu, Melur, Kilur, Mudinampattu, Kilvilachur, Vaduganthangal, Vikramachi, Velampattu, Valuvankundram, Vadavirinjipuram, Kothamangalam, Cholamur and Thirumani villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Kilvaithinankuppam is 472 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kilvaithinankuppam is: 12°59’29.0"N 78°53’59.3"E.

