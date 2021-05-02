Kilvelur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

164. Kilvelur (किलवेलूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kilvelur is part of 29. Nagapattinam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 39.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.09%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,78,686 eligible electors, of which 87,310 were male, 91,373 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kilvelur in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,63,415 eligible electors, of which 80,971 were male, 82,444 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,41,185 eligible electors, of which 70,836 were male, 70,349 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kilvelur in 2016 was 45. In 2011, there were 54.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Mathivanan.U of DMK won in this seat by defeating Meena.N of AIADMK by a margin of 10,170 votes which was 7.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 44.95% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mahalingam P of CPIM won in this seat defeating Mathivanan U of DMK by a margin of 724 votes which was 0.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 164. Kilvelur Assembly segment of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kilvelur are: Tamilarasan U (BSP), Nagaimaali V P (CPIM), Sidhu G (MNM), Neethimohan M (AMMK), Ponelavazhaki S (NTK), Muthalagan S (PT), Vadivel Ravanan S (PMK), Kalaiselvan G (IND), Maruthaiyan G (IND), Vedha Mukundhan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.42%, while it was 85.91% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 164. Kilvelur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 201. In 2011 there were 174 polling stations.

EXTENT:

164. Kilvelur constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu: Kilvelur Taluk Nagapattinam Taluk (Part) Aabaranadari, Pappakovil, Vadakkupoigainallur, Karuvalangadai, Orathur, Agaraorathur, Puduchery, Alangudi, Vadugachery, Mahadanam, Vadavoor, Therkupoigainallur, Kurichi, Agalangan and Sembiyanmahadevi villages. Thirukkuvalai Taluk (Part) Thenmarudur, Aadhamangalan, Anakkudi, Vadakkupanaiyur, Therkupanaiyur, Valivalam, Kodiyalathur, Paangal, Panangadi, Kolappadu, Kargudi, Thirukuvalai, Melavazhakarai, Madapuram, Meenamanallur, Vazhakarai, Esanur, Thiruvaimur, Ettugudi, Vallam, Keeramber, Mutharasapuram, Katchanagaram, Kothangudi, Tholuthur and Sithaimur villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagapattinam.

The total area covered by Kilvelur is 451 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kilvelur is: 10°40’38.3"N 79°45’54.0"E.

