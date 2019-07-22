Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kin of Killed BJP Workers in West Bengal to Hold 'Public Tribunal'; Likely to Meet Amit Shah

According to a senior state BJP leader, the 23 victims' families will speak on the issue of ongoing violence and undemocratic atmosphere in the state during a program christened 'Public Tribunal' organised by a think tank, considered to be close to the saffron camp.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kin of Killed BJP Workers in West Bengal to Hold 'Public Tribunal'; Likely to Meet Amit Shah
File photo of Home Minister Amit Shah.
Loading...

Kolkata: In a bid to counter the TMC Martyr's Day rally, the BJP leadership in West Bengal will take family members of party workers killed in alleged political violence in the last one year to New Delhi for a "public tribunal".

The kin are also likely to meet Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah and request him to get the family members justice, BJP sources said.

According to a senior state BJP leader, the 23 victims' families will speak on the issue of ongoing violence and undemocratic atmosphere in the state during a program christened "Public Tribunal" organised by a think tank, considered to be close to the saffron camp.

"We are also trying to arrange a meeting with Amit Shah-ji. The family members are very keen on meeting Amit-ji and request him to ensure the families get justice. The state government has only tried to hush up those cases," the senior BJP leader said.

In May, families of the deceased BJP workers were invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The invitation to these families irked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who later decided not to attend the swearing-in.

According to another senior state BJP leader, the "public tribunal" is being organised to expose Banerjee and her politics of annihilation of political opponents in front of the national audience.

"Yesterday (July 21) she was observing Martyrs' Day rally. But the fact is she herself is practising the same politics of annihilation of her opponents. So we want to expose this duplicity," another senior BJP leader said.

The BJP made inroads in Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2014, the BJP had won just two LS seats in the state.

Since the Lok Sabha poll results, the BJP and TMC have engaged in a political battle with an eye on the 2021 Bengal assembly polls.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram