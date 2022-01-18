Kin of Personnel on Odisha Poll Duty Dying Due to Violent Attacks, Covid-19 to Get Rs 30L Compensation

The next of kin of poll personnel dying due to violent attacks or succumbing to COVID-19 in the course of duty during the upcoming Odisha panchayat elections will receive Rs 30 lakh as compensation, the SEC said on Tuesday. Less than a month ahead of the rural polls scheduled in mid-February, the State Election Commission (SEC) increased the ex-gratia amount to families of poll personnel dying or sustaining injuries during the polls.

The revised ex-gratia amount will be applicable in the rural elections and other upcoming polls, including by-elections. The SEC, in a circular, said that Rs 30 lakh will be given as compensation if a poll personnel dies due to violent attacks or bomb blasts or IED explosions during the elections.

The amount was earlier Rs 20 lakh in the 2017 panchayat polls and the 2019 general elections. The next of kin of on-duty personnel dying due to other reasons will receive Rs 15 lakh as compensation, it said. On-duty personnel suffering permanent disability like loss of limb or eyesight in violent armed attacks will receive Rs 15 lakh, while those suffering permanent disability due to other reasons will get Rs 7.5 lakh. The previous amounts were Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

A maximum amount of Rs 2 lakh will be paid to on-duty personnel suffering grievous injuries and multiple fractures due to accidents or other reasons leading to temporary and prolonged incapacitation, the SEC said. The next of kin of poll personnel dying due to COVID-19 will receive Rs 30 lakh as compensation, while cashless medical treatment facility will be provided to personnel getting infected during election duty, it said. The death certificate specifying the cause of death has to be issued by a medical officer and countersigned by the CDMO concerned specifically mentioning that the death was caused by COVID-19. Strict action will be taken against officials concerned for whom the payment of the ex-gratia amount gets delayed, it added.

