Kinathukadavu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

122. Kinathukadavu (किनाथुकवडु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Palakkad District). Kinathukadavu is part of 21. Pollachi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,26,868 eligible electors, of which 1,60,514 were male, 1,66,312 female and 42 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kinathukadavu in 2021 is 1036.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,97,116 eligible electors, of which 1,47,416 were male, 1,49,681 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,627 eligible electors, of which 1,07,670 were male, 1,06,957 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kinathukadavu in 2016 was 341. In 2011, there were 125.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Shanmugam, A. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Kurichi Prabhakaran of DMK by a margin of 1,332 votes which was 0.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Damodaran S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating M.Kannappan of DMK by a margin of 30,266 votes which was 18.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.17% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 122. Kinathukadavu Assembly segment of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kinathukadavu are: Kuruchi Prabhakaran (DMK), Damodaran S (AIADMK), Anbazhagan G (VTVTK), Umajagadesh M (NTK), Siva A (MNM), Mariappan R (GPOI), Rohini Ma Pa (AMMK), James S (AIJMK), Atheeswaran S (IND), Dharmalingam K (IND), Nazir Babu S (IND), Nagendran P (IND), Noor Muhamad A (IND), Velusamy V (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.64%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.02%, while it was 78.14% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 122. Kinathukadavu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 280. In 2011 there were 224 polling stations.

EXTENT:

122. Kinathukadavu constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore South Taluk (Part) Madampatti, Theethipalayam, Perur Chettipalayam Mavuthampathi, Pichanur, Palathurai, Thambagoundenpalayam, Karunchamigoundenpalayam, Seerappalayam, Malamachampatti, Myleripalayam, Nachippalayam, Arasipalayam and Valukkupparai villages. Kurichi (TP), Vellalur (TP), Madukkarai (TP), Ettimadai (TP), Thirumalayampalayam (TP), Othakalmandapam (TP) and Chettipalayam (TP). Pollachi Taluk (Part) Solavampalayam, Vadaputhur, Kuthiraialampalayam, Pottaiyandiporambu, Sokkanur, Sangarayapuram, Muthur and Kodangipalayam villages. Kinathukadavu (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Kinathukadavu is 427 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kinathukadavu is: 10°52’51.2"N 76°56’53.5"E.

