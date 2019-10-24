Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Kinwat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (किनवट): Bhimrao Ramjee Keram of BJP Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kinwat (किनवट) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Jadhav Pradip Naik
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Kinwat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (किनवट): Bhimrao Ramjee Keram of BJP Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kinwat (किनवट) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

83. Kinwat (किनवट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,59,394 eligible electors, of which 1,33,702 were male, 1,25,684 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 122 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kinwat Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
4847
60.33%
Jadhav Pradip Naik
BJP
2455
30.56%
Bhimrao Ramjee Keram
VBA
510
6.35%
Prof. Dr. Hamraj Uike
IND
52
0.65%
Valkulwad Kondba Maroti
MNS
37
0.46%
Vinod Rathod Patil
IND
27
0.34%
Adv. Pradip Deva Rathod
JJKP
18
0.22%
Mirachi Maharaj Dharamdas Tripathi
IND
18
0.22%
Madhavrao Sudamji Maraskole
BSP
14
0.17%
Sandipbhau Nikhate
SBP
13
0.16%
Vishal Datta Shinde
IND
10
0.12%
Anaiddin Fayyajoddin Shaikh
BMKP
10
0.12%
Adkine Santosh Madhav
IUML
9
0.11%
Syed Imran Ali
BLRP
7
0.09%
Shadulaa Ahemad Shekh
IND
7
0.09%
Rajesh Narayan Dhavare
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,44,447 eligible electors, of which 1,27,421 were male, 1,17,017 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 122 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,04,891.

Kinwat has an elector sex ratio of 940.03.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Pradeep Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 4975 votes which was 2.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 34.53% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jadhav Pradeep Hemsingh (Naik) of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18162 votes which was 12.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.53% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 83. Kinwat Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.23%, while it was 71.51 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.72%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 83. Kinwat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 307.

Extent: 83. Kinwat constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Mahur Tehsil, Kinwat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kinwat is: 19.4874 78.107.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kinwat results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram