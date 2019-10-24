Kinwat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (किनवट): Bhimrao Ramjee Keram of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

83. Kinwat (किनवट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,59,394 eligible electors, of which 1,33,702 were male, 1,25,684 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 122 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kinwat Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 4847 60.33% Jadhav Pradip Naik LEADING BJP 2455 30.56% Bhimrao Ramjee Keram VBA 510 6.35% Prof. Dr. Hamraj Uike IND 52 0.65% Valkulwad Kondba Maroti MNS 37 0.46% Vinod Rathod Patil IND 27 0.34% Adv. Pradip Deva Rathod JJKP 18 0.22% Mirachi Maharaj Dharamdas Tripathi IND 18 0.22% Madhavrao Sudamji Maraskole BSP 14 0.17% Sandipbhau Nikhate SBP 13 0.16% Vishal Datta Shinde IND 10 0.12% Anaiddin Fayyajoddin Shaikh BMKP 10 0.12% Adkine Santosh Madhav IUML 9 0.11% Syed Imran Ali BLRP 7 0.09% Shadulaa Ahemad Shekh IND 7 0.09% Rajesh Narayan Dhavare NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,44,447 eligible electors, of which 1,27,421 were male, 1,17,017 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 122 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,04,891.

Kinwat has an elector sex ratio of 940.03.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Pradeep Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 4975 votes which was 2.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 34.53% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jadhav Pradeep Hemsingh (Naik) of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18162 votes which was 12.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.53% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 83. Kinwat Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.23%, while it was 71.51 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.72%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 83. Kinwat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 307.

Extent: 83. Kinwat constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Mahur Tehsil, Kinwat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kinwat is: 19.4874 78.107.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kinwat results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.