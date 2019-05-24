English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Rijiju Wins
Live election result status of Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Kiren Rijiju has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Kiren Rijiju
The Union Minister of State for Home is set for a tough contest on his home turf — Arunachal West. He will take on Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, a former chief minister, and the National People's Party's Khyoda Apik. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that has sparked protests across the North East could end up hurting BJP and Rijiju.
Arunachal West Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
43307
63.42%
Kiren Rijiju
INC
11030
16.15%
Nabam Tuki
NPP
8086
11.84%
Khyoda Apik
JD(S)
4598
6.73%
Jarjum Ete
PPOA
501
0.73%
Subu Kechi
NOTA
340
0.50%
Nota
IND
252
0.37%
Rumak Jomoh
AIFB
169
0.25%
Jomin Nyokir Kara
The Lok Sabha elections could be a marker for where the region stands when BJP has committed itself to the legislation.
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
