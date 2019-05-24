Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Rijiju Wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Kiren Rijiju BJP Kiren Rijiju WON

Arunachal West Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 43307 63.42% Kiren Rijiju Leading INC 11030 16.15% Nabam Tuki NPP 8086 11.84% Khyoda Apik JD(S) 4598 6.73% Jarjum Ete PPOA 501 0.73% Subu Kechi NOTA 340 0.50% Nota IND 252 0.37% Rumak Jomoh AIFB 169 0.25% Jomin Nyokir Kara

The Union Minister of State for Home is set for a tough contest on his home turf — Arunachal West. He will take on Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, a former chief minister, and the National People's Party's Khyoda Apik. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that has sparked protests across the North East could end up hurting BJP and Rijiju.The Union Minister, however, is unfazed and has repeatedly maintained that the controversial Bill, which will grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, won’t affect the identity of the North East. In the past two years, BJP has made considerable gains in the region that used to be a Congress bastion.The Lok Sabha elections could be a marker for where the region stands when BJP has committed itself to the legislation.