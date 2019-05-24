Take the pledge to vote

Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Rijiju Wins

Live election result status of Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Kiren Rijiju has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Updated:May 24, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
The Union Minister of State for Home is set for a tough contest on his home turf — Arunachal West. He will take on Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, a former chief minister, and the National People's Party's Khyoda Apik. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that has sparked protests across the North East could end up hurting BJP and Rijiju.

Arunachal West Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
43307
63.42%
Kiren Rijiju
INC
11030
16.15%
Nabam Tuki
NPP
8086
11.84%
Khyoda Apik
JD(S)
4598
6.73%
Jarjum Ete
PPOA
501
0.73%
Subu Kechi
NOTA
340
0.50%
Nota
IND
252
0.37%
Rumak Jomoh
AIFB
169
0.25%
Jomin Nyokir Kara
The Union Minister, however, is unfazed and has repeatedly maintained that the controversial Bill, which will grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, won’t affect the identity of the North East. In the past two years, BJP has made considerable gains in the region that used to be a Congress bastion.

The Lok Sabha elections could be a marker for where the region stands when BJP has committed itself to the legislation.




(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

