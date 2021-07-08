Kiren Rijiju, New Law Minister, Packs a Punch in Team Modi 2.0 With Elevation

Kiren Rijiju, the BJP’s most recognisable face in the Northeast, was elevated on Wednesday in Team Modi 2.0 as Union Minister for Law and Justice.

Rijiju, who was earlier Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Ayush and Minister of State, Minority Affairs, is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal West constituency.

Known for his political manoeuvre that helped the BJP make inroads into the state which was ruled by the Congress since its inception, Rijiju was born on November 19, 1971, in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. He studied at Delhi’s Hansraj College and also obtained a Law degree from the University of Delhi. He is married to Joram Rina, a graduate from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi.

Kiren Rijiju first contested the 2004 Lok Sabha election from Arunachal West constituency and won. Although he lost the 2009 Lok Sabha elections by a small margin of 1,314 votes, Rijiju again won the seat in 2014 after which he was accommodated as the Minister of state for Home in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kiren Rijiju defeated former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki by a margin of 1,74,843 votes. While he got 63.02 per cent votes, Tuki could get only 14.22 per cent of votes.

Known as one of the most outspoken parliamentarians, Rijiju is also a fitness freak and has widely travelled.

