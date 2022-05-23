Kirit Somaiya's Wife Files Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit Against Sanjay Raut in Bombay HC

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya on Monday filed a civil defamation suit against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and sought damages of Rs 100 crore in the wake of the latter accusing the couple of wrongdoing and being involved in a "toilet scam". Medha Somaiya sought that the court direct Raut to either pay her Rs 100 crore or deposit the amount towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

She said Raut had repeatedly made defamatory public statements against her and her husband, particularly about their alleged involvement in a "toilet scam worth Rs 100 crore." She also sought that as an interim relief, Raut be restrained by the high court from making any public statements against her and her family members. The HC is yet to assign a date of hearing for the suit.

