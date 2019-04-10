LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kirori Singh Bainsla, Who Led Gurjar Quota Agitation in Rajasthan, Joins BJP

Bainsla was inducted into the party in presence of Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni at the party headquarters.

IANS

Updated:April 10, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kirori Singh Bainsla, Who Led Gurjar Quota Agitation in Rajasthan, Joins BJP
File photo of Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla.
Loading...
New Delhi: Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who led the protest across Rajasthan demanding reservation for Gurjars, on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

He was inducted into the party in presence of Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni at the party headquarters.

Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party.

From serving as a Indian Army officer to forming an Army of his own, Bainsla fought during the 1962 war against China and the 1965 war against Pakistan.

"After closely monitoring ideologies and the working style of the Congress and the BJP, I have decided to join the BJP. I found Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the rarest of the rare leader. He impressed me a lot," Bainsla said.

He said he will continue to work with backward communities.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram