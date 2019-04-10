English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kirori Singh Bainsla, Who Led Gurjar Quota Agitation in Rajasthan, Joins BJP
Bainsla was inducted into the party in presence of Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni at the party headquarters.
File photo of Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla.
New Delhi: Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who led the protest across Rajasthan demanding reservation for Gurjars, on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.
He was inducted into the party in presence of Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni at the party headquarters.
Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party.
From serving as a Indian Army officer to forming an Army of his own, Bainsla fought during the 1962 war against China and the 1965 war against Pakistan.
"After closely monitoring ideologies and the working style of the Congress and the BJP, I have decided to join the BJP. I found Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the rarest of the rare leader. He impressed me a lot," Bainsla said.
He said he will continue to work with backward communities.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
