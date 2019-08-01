Take the pledge to vote

Kirron Kher Says Sexual Offenders Should Be Chemically Castrated

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP), while participating in the debate on the bill to amend the POCSO Act, said those convicted for such crimes be hanged publicly so that it becomes a deterrent.

PTI

August 1, 2019
Kirron Kher Says Sexual Offenders Should Be Chemically Castrated
File photo of BJP MP Kirron Kher (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Seeking to take the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act further, a Lok Sabha member on Thursday demanded that those convicted in such crimes be hanged publicly.

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP), while participating in the debate on the bill to amend the POCSO Act, said those convicted for such crimes be hanged publicly so that it becomes a deterrent.

Kirron Kher (BJP) said in case the convicts cannot be sent to the gallows, they should be chemically castrated. "Let such men feel the pain," she said in Lok Sabha.

Cutting across party lines, members supported amendments to POCSO Act though some demanded that Bill be referred to the standing committee or select committee as it makes certain offences punishable with death.

Parliament approved the bill, after the Lower House passed it by voice vote.

