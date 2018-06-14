Kirti Azad Showers Praises on Rahul Gandhi, Drops Hints of Contesting 2019 Poll on Congress Ticket

Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad on Thursday dropped ample hints of his future political move as he showered praise on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said he would like to contest the next Lok Sabha elections from his Darbhanga constituency on the ticket of a national party.While he was for all praise for Congress chief, Azad was critical of his own party government at the Centre.It has been four years since the BJP came to power at the Centre and people are now questioning as to why many of the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during elections remained unfulfilled. To ask these questions is the peoples right and as their representatives it is our duty to lend voice to them, Azad told a regional news channel.Azad, the former test cricketer, was suspended from BJP after he leveled allegations against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Cricket Association.He is currently serving his third term in the Lok Sabha from Darbhanga constituency.Rahul Gandhi has been very effectively raising a number of issues concerning the common people. Under his leadership, the Congress appears to be regaining lost ground.This must sound alarm bells for those who are in power, Azad said.I have not been given a chance to speak to the partys top leadership though it has been nearly three years since I was placed under suspension, the cricketer-turned politician said venting grudge against his own party.Asked about his future plans, Azad said the people of my constituency want me to fight in 2019. So I will be fighting the next general elections from Darbhanga itself. And I will fight on the ticket of a national party.When asked which national party was he referring to, the Darbhanga MP whose late father Bhagwat Jha Azad was a veteran Congress leader and also served as Chief Minister of Bihar for a brief period cryptically remarked there are only two national parties in the country the BJP and the Congress