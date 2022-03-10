Kishani Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Kishani seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Prabhu Dayal (BSP), Dr. Priya Ranjan Ashu Diwakar (BJP), Eng. Brajesh Katheriya (SP), Dr. Vijay Narain Singh (INC), Pappu (AAP), Ramanand (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.01%, which is 2.87% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Brajesh Kumar of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.109 Kishani (किशनी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Kishani is part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.12%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 322955 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,75,373 were male and 1,47,568 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kishani in 2019 was: 841 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,33,056 eligible electors, of which 1,62,074 were male,1,36,481 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,64,153 eligible electors, of which 1,47,911 were male, 1,16,240 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kishani in 2017 was 1,061. In 2012, there were 968 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Brajesh Kumar of SP won in this seat defeating Sunil Kumar of BJP by a margin of 16,529 which was 9.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 44.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Eng Brajesh Katheriya of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Km Sandhya of BSP by a margin of 35,050 votes which was 22.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 50.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 109 Kishani Assembly segment of the 21. Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Mulayam Singh Yadav of SP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat defeating Prem Singh Shakya of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kishani are: Prabhu Dayal (BSP), Dr. Priya Ranjan Ashu Diwakar (BJP), Eng. Brajesh Katheriya (SP), Dr. Vijay Narain Singh (INC), Pappu (AAP), Ramanand (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.14%, while it was 58.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kishani went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.109 Kishani Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 383. In 2012, there were 370 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.109 Kishani comprises of the following areas of Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Ailau, 5 Kishani, 6 Kusmara of 3 Bhongaon Tehsil; Kusmara Nagar Panchayat, Kishni Nagar Panchayat of 1 Mainpuri Tehsil and KC 3 Kurra of 2 Karhal Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kishani constituency, which are: Bhongaon, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Jaswantnagar, Karhal, Mainpuri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kishani is approximately 879 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kishani is: 27°06’14.0"N 79°08’11.4"E.

