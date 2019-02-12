Congress Leader Kishore Chandra Deo Meets Chandrababu Naidu, Says 'Joining TDP Very Soon'

Former Union Minister in the UPA regime and Congress member Kishore Chandra Deo on Tuesday ditched the grand old party and joined hands with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with the Lok Sabha elections just months away.After meeting Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been in Delhi since Monday agitating for the special status for his state, Deo confirmed that he is joining the TDP.“There is no alternative for AP other than the TDP. My contest in the elections is not yet decided. I am joining the TDP very soon,” said Deo.According to sources, Deo is seeking a ticket from his old constituency of Araku in Visakhapatnam district. Chandra has sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, but there has been no word from the party on his political future.Deo, a five-time Lok Sabha member, served as a minister for tribal and panchayat raj affairs in the Manmohan Singh cabinet. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member and was Union minister of state for mines in 1979.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.