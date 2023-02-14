The battle for Vidhana Soudha took a not-so-romantic twist on Valentine’s Day with Congress targetting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet colleagues with a series of caricature memes.

Karnataka Congress on Tuesday shared a caricature of CM Bommai holding a guitar in his hands with the text “My 100% love is 40%".

The opposition party had earlier launched an anti-corruption campaign ‘40% Sarkara, BJP Andre Brashtachara’ after contractor Santosh Patil’s death by suicide in a hotel in Udupi last year.

Patil had accused then state rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a 40% commission for a public works project in his district. Later, posters with Bommai’s face and a QR code with the tagline “PayCM 40 percent accepted here" appeared at various locations in Bengaluru.

The Congress attacked BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel who had criticised the grand old party over the anti-cow slaughter law. The party shared a caricature of Kateel holding guns in front of cows with a caption, “BJP people flirt with cows, not love!"

Congress also slammed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for opening the emergency exit of an IndiGo aircraft.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar, former Union minister Basanagouda Patil, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, former minister KS Eshwarappa and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were also at the target of Congress in the series of memes.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due this year. However, dates have not been announced yet.

The Congress in Karnataka has promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the party is voted to power in the state in the coming Assembly election. It also promised 200 units of free power every month to each household in the state.

