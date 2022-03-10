Kithore Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading

Live election results updates of Kithore seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajesh Giri (BJD), Shahid Manzoor (SP), Kushal Pal Mavi (BSP), Tasleem Ahmad (AIMIM), Satyavir Tyagi (BJP), Babita Gurjar (INC), Pawan Sharma (IND), Rahul Kumar (AAP), Chandra Vishal Tyagi (IND), Zaid (NBEP), Mohd. Anas (ASPKR), Daud (BJJP), Sanjeev Kumar (LJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.46%, which is -2.24% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Satyavir Tyagi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kithore results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.46 Kithore (किठोर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Kithore is part of Meerut Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 354868 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,95,687 were male and 1,59,158 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kithore in 2019 was: 813 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,51,909 eligible electors, of which 1,88,926 were male,1,49,805 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,03,089 eligible electors, of which 1,69,939 were male, 1,33,139 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kithore in 2017 was 459. In 2012, there were 951 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Satyavir Tyagi of BJP won in this seat defeating Shahid Manzoor of SP by a margin of 10,822 which was 4.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.31% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shahid Manzoor of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lakhi Ram Nagar of BSP by a margin of 11,106 votes which was 5.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 46 Kithore Assembly segment of the 10. Meerut Lok Sabha constituency. Rajendra Agarwal of BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat defeating Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kithore are: Rajesh Giri (BJD), Shahid Manzoor (SP), Kushal Pal Mavi (BSP), Tasleem Ahmad (AIMIM), Satyavir Tyagi (BJP), Babita Gurjar (INC), Pawan Sharma (IND), Rahul Kumar (AAP), Chandra Vishal Tyagi (IND), Zaid (NBEP), Mohd. Anas (ASPKR), Daud (BJJP), Sanjeev Kumar (LJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.7%, while it was 66.37% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kithore went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.46 Kithore Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 339. In 2012, there were 314 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.46 Kithore comprises of the following areas of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 4 Machhara and 10 Kithore Nagar Panchayat of 2 Mawana Tehsil; KCs 1 Rajpura, 5 Kharkhauda and Kharkhauda Nagar Panchayat of 3 Meerut Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kithore constituency, which are: Sardhana, Hastinapur, Meerut Cantt., Meerut South, Modi Nagar, Dholana, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kithore is approximately 509 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kithore is: 28°54’02.5"N 77°49’35.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kithore results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.