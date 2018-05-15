Kittur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantaray Wins

Live Status BJP Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantaray Won

Kittur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,86,195 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 93,699 are male, 91,296 female and 7 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.23 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,290 votes (14.52%) securing 42.81% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.61%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,365 votes (3.91%) registering 43.48% of the votes polled.