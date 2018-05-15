GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kittur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantaray Wins

Live election result of 15 Kittur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kittur MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:39 PM IST
Kittur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,86,195 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 93,699 are male, 91,296 female and 7 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.23 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
Live Status BJP Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantaray Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7315549.26%Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantaray
INC4029327.13%Inamdar Danappagouda Basanagouda
IND2536617.08%Babasaheb Devangouda Patil
JD(S)37552.53%Marihal Suresh Shivarudrappa
NOTA14560.98%Nota
IND11370.77%Raghavendra Vilas Naik
IND7230.49%Babu Abbasali Haji
AIMEP6860.46%Tangevva Adiveppa Iragar
NMC6630.45%Siddappa Basavanneppa Dollin
INCP4570.31%Mahantesh Krishna Hotakar
AAP4530.31%Anand Irappa Hampannavar
IND3680.25%Ashok Bheemappa Naik

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,290 votes (14.52%) securing 42.81% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.61%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,365 votes (3.91%) registering 43.48% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Kittur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

