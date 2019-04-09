English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KM Mani, Longest Serving MLA and Kerala Congress (M) Chairman, Passes Away at 86
Mani held several records in state politics and left behind the legacy of presenting the state budget for a record 13 times.
File Photo of Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani.
Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran politician and Kerala Congress (M) chairman KM Mani (86) died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday.
Mani, who represented Pala Assembly constituency since its creation in 1965, was undergoing treatment for chronic respiratory illness for a while.
The longest serving minister of the southern state is survived by his wife Kuttiyamma, son Jose K Mani (Rajya Sabha MP and Kerala Congress (M) vice-chairman) and daughters Elsa, Annie, Sally, Tessy and Smitha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence in a tweet.
Mani held several records in state politics and left behind the legacy of presenting the state budget for a record 13 times.
He resigned as finance minister on November 10, 2015, after being named in a bar bribery scam.
Born on January 30, 1933, to Thomman Mani and Aliyamma at Marangattupilly in Meenachil taluk of Kottayam district, erstwhile Travancore, Mani went to St Joseph’s College, Trissinappally, and pursued a bachelor’s degree in law from Madras Law College.
He served as the secretary of the Kottayam district Congress committee from 1960 to 1964 and then joined the Kerala Congress, a new party, led by KM George.
On June 22, 2003, he set the record of becoming a seven-time minister for 6,061 days (17 years and 7 months).
Mani was a member of 11 ministries, led by different chief ministers, including C Achutha Menon, K Karunakaran, AK Antony, PK Vasudevan Nair and EK Nayanar.
