KMC Polls: Ruckus Outside Suvendu Adhikari's House After Cops Stop BJP Delegation to Meet Guv

A ruckus was reported outside Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari’s residence in Kolkata’s Salt Lake on Sunday after a large contingent of police forces stopped the BJP leader and his team of 20 party officials from meeting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar citing prohibitory orders due to Kolkata Municipal Elections.

Salt Lake is an extended part of Kolkata but officially falls under the North 24-Parganas district in West Bengal.

A large team of the police forces from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate took their positions outside the Salt Lake residence in the afternoon and locked the main gate to prevent Adhikari and others from travelling to Kolkata, according to reports.

Adhikari was seen having a heated argument with the police and was heard asking the cops why he and other party members were prevented from travelling to Kolkata.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a tweet said Suvendu Adhikari and others were scheduled to meet him at 6 PM. “Leader of Opposition @SuvenduWB has communicated “In salt lake my residence was totally blocked by Bidhannagar police here 20 Bjp MLAs including some state leaders stayed. regards Suvendu Adhikari Lop wbLa” The delegation is to meet the Governor today at 6 PM,” the Governor said.

Leader of Opposition @SuvenduWB has communicated “In salt lake my residence totally blocked by Bidhannagar police here 20 Bjp MLAs including some state leaders staying. regards suvendu Adhikari Lop wbLa” The delegation is to meet Governor today at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/wRaQaWOj5K— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 19, 2021

In another tweet, the Governor said while the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner justified the action on the strength of SEC directive, there can just be no justifiable premise of “curtailment of liberty of senior opposition leaders" including LOP Suvendu Adhikari. Attacking the TMC led government, he said democratic values of Mamata Banerjee “cannot be allowed to be so compromised.”

Soon after the Governor’s tweet, Suvendu Adhikari, Arjun Singh and other BJP were allowed to visit Raj Bhawan and were escorted by the police. The police escorted them to Raj Bhawan to prevent them from meeting anyone other than the Governor.

Dhankar met Adhikari and the BJP delegation and termed the “house arrest" as “being reminiscent of emergency." According to them ruling party Ministers and MLAs had a free run with support.

Delegation also sought investigation into the virtual house arrest @bidhannagarpc of LOP @SuvenduWB and several MLAs, being reminiscent of emergency. According to them ruling party Ministers and MLAs had free run with support @KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/HgeLLGkJHf— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 19, 2021

“Governor assured the delegation that he was seriously concerned at the grim situation and would take all steps called for at his end. He told the delegation that governance has to conform to rule of law," he tweeted.

Speaking to the media, Adhikari said, “We want re-polling in all the wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation due to violence, rigging and booth capturing by the ruling TMC.”

Meanwhile, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee countered the BJP leader’s allegation and questioned the intention of the BJP MLA gathering and demanded a probe.

“They gathered at Salt Lake for violence during the KMC elections. I would like to request the Bidhannagar Police to investigate the matter. Why did so many BJP MLAs gather there? I demand a probe in this matter,” he said.

