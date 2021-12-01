KMC Polls: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Slams Bengal Leadership on Social Media, Alleges Bias in Choice of Candidates

Actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly has left BJP leaders embarrassed after she raised serious allegations against senior state leadership for being biased while distributing tickets for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections. Trouble began on Wednesday after the BJP MP expressed dismay over the selection of candidates for the civic polls, during a virtual meeting chaired by West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar (who was in Delhi), MP Dilip Ghosh and state general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty.

A disgruntled Ganguly logged out, saying she would prefer not to be called for such meetings. “Don’t call me in such meetings," she reportedly said before exiting. Later, she took to social media and expressed dissatisfaction after Gaurab Biswas, the husband of BJP councillor Teesta Biswas, did not get a BJP ticket to contest from ward number 86 (Rashbehari).

On October 27, Teesta was killed in a car accident near Tamluk while returning from Digha in East Midnapore. She was travelling with Gaurab and their child, both of whom survived. She was in the race to contest the Bhabanipur bypoll, but the BJP decided to field advocate Priyanka Tibrewal against chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

In her Facebook post, Ganguly claimed that Teesta, ward 86 councillor, was actually murdered. “Today, my belief got confirmed that Teesta death was not a mere accident but a murder. Sorry BJP4Bengal, I am with Gaurab (Teesta husband) in my little capacity. Now, I have a strong feeling that BJP wouldn’t have given ticket to Teesta if she would have been alive today. She didn’t compromise that is why," read the post.

Ganguly, however, was not available for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Responding to Ganguly’s posts, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Such comments are unfortunate. There is a proper forum to address such issues. I believe that Facebook and Twitter are not the right platform to address such issues."

State transport and housing minister Firhad Hakim of the TMC said the BJP in West Bengal will be finished soon due to infighting among leaders.

Gaurav, on the other hand, filed a nomination from ward 86 as an independent against BJP’s Rajarshi Lahiri. He said, “I was a dedicated party worker and worked hard round the clock. I was hurt when I found my name missing from the list despite expressing my desire to contest from ward 86 to fulfil my wife’s unfinished dreams for the people of this ward."

Teesta had joined the BJP in 2014 after being inspired by her husband Gaurav, who was the founder of ‘NaMo Sena’ (Narendra Modi Sena) in West Bengal. After being convinced by her husband, Teesta decided to contest the civic elections in 2015 from ward 86 and won against TMC candidate Soma Naskar by a little over 100 votes.

Teesta would call herself the “messenger of Narendra Modi". Her father, Jagat Prasanna Das, was an employee of Canara Bank while her mother, Lekha, was a school teacher. Teesta was a BEd from Scottish Church College. She did her initial schooling from Mahakali Pathshala in North Kolkata, and the rest of her education from Berhampore Girls’ College because of her father’s transferable job.

