‘Kneeling Down’: Priyanka Gandhi Questions Giving Delhi-Meerut Metro Contract to Chinese Firm

File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

She also shared a media report claiming that a Chinese company has got the Rs 1126 crore contract for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail, amid the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the government of adopting a weak strategy and kneeling down before China by "handing over" a rail contract to a Chinese firm.


She said the Centre should give a strong message to China.


"Twenty of our soldiers have been martyred. In such a situation, the central government should give a strong message, but the government has adopted a weak strategy of kneeling down by handing over the contract of Delhi-Meerut semi high-speed rail corridor to a Chinese company. All Indian companies are also competent to build this corridor," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent clash between the troops of India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.

