Know About BJP MP Virendra Kumar, the Pro tem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha

Ahead of the election for the Lok Sabha speaker on June 19, BJP MP Dr Virendra Kumar has been chosen as the pro tem speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. The chosen pro tem speaker will administer the oath of the newly elected MPs on June 17.But as we prep up to welcome the new pro tem Lok Sabha speaker, here are the things you should know about Dr Virendra Kumar:1. Kumar, a seven-time MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, was the Minister of State in the ministry of women and child development and also in the ministry of minority affairs, between September 2017 and May 2019, in the previous government.2. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996, during the 11th Lok Sabha, and became the member of Standing Committee on Labour and Welfare.3. Thereafter, he has been re-elected to the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th Lok Sabha continuously. He had served as a member and chairman of various committees.4. Kumar has also been the Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development as well as MoS of Minority Affairs from 1977 to 1979.5. He holds a master’s degree in economics and a PhD in child labour. He started his political career in 1977 when he became the convener of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh.6. He has been associated with RSS since childhood and has also served a prison sentence of 16 months under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) for taking part in JP Movement of 1975 in protest against the imposition of Emergency.