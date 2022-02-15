Know Your Candidates: Amritsar Central Full List of Candidates for Punjab Election 2022

The Amritsar Central constituency will head to polling booths in Punjab polls on February 20. The Amritsar Central Assembly election result will be announced on March 10, 2022.

The Congress in Amritsar Central seat has repeated sitting MLA Om Parkash Soni who had won by more than 21,000 votes in the 2017 Punjab elections. The AAP has fielded Ajay Gupta, while the BJP candidate is Dr Ram Chawla. The BSP, which has partnered up with the SAD, has fielded Dalvir Kaur in the constituency.

Following is the complete candidate list from Amritsar Central Assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Om Parkash Soni, Indian National Congress

Sitting MLA Om Parkash Soni does not have any criminal cases against him as per his affidavit. The 64-year-old is Class 12 pass and has total assets worth Rs 28 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 11.7 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 1.8 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 26.2 crore. Soni has declared self-income of Rs 13.1 lakh and total income of Rs 20.7 lakh.

Ajay Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Ajay Gupta is a practising doctor and managing director of Sanjeevan Hospital in Amritsar. Gupta, 61, does not have criminal cases against him. He owns assets worth Rs 18.4 crore, of which Rs 16 crore is immoveable. He has declared liabilities of Rs 4 crore. The crorepati candidate has self-income of Rs 40.2 lakh and total income of Rs 50.2 lakh.

Dr Ram Chawla, Bharatiya Janata Party

Ram Chawla is a practising doctor at Shree Radha Krishna Nursing Home and doesn’t have any criminal cases against him. The 51-year-old has declared total assets of Rs 1.8 crore, of which Rs 1.4 crore is moveable, and no liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh and total income of Rs 41 lakh.

Dalvir Kaur, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Dalvir Kaur, 60, has no criminal cases against her and is Class 8 pass. She has declared total assets of Rs 78.7 lakh and liabilities of Rs 9.1 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 26.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 52 lakh. She has declared self-income of Rs 5.3 lakh.

Onkar Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Onkar Singh has declared labour as profession in his Punjab election affidavit. The 33-year-old is Class 10 pass and has not declared any criminal cases. His total assets are worth Rs 15,000, all moveable, and he has no liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

Ramesh Chand alias Mahant Rameshanand

Ramesh Chand is into social service and has not declared any criminal cases. The 68-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 2 crore. He has self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh.

Twenty-five percent of 1,276 candidates contesting the Punjab assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report prepared by the Punjab Election Watch.

PEW, an affiliate of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), analysed the affidavits of 1,276 candidates out of the total 1,304 in the fray for the February 20 elections. PEW said it could not analyse the affidavits of 28 candidates as they were either badly scanned or complete details were not uploaded on the website of the Election Commission of India.

