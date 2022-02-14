Know Your Candidates: Bareilly Cantonment Full Candidate List 2022 for UP Elections

The Bareilly Cantonment seat will vote in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 14. The Bareilly Cantonment assembly election result will be declared on March 10. Bareilly Cantt is part of the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting is scheduled to take place in 55 assembly seats of the state, spanning nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Budaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western UP.

In Bareilly Cantt constituency, the BJP has dropped its current and four-time MLA Rajesh Agarwal. In his place, the saffron party has fielded Sanjeev Agarwal, who is the state unit’s co-treasurer. After Congress hopeful Supriya Aron joined the Samajwadi Party, the grand old party had to field Mohd Islam Ansari. The former Bareilly mayor, Aron is now the SP candidate.

Following is the complete candidate list from the Bareilly Cantt assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Sanjeev Agarwal, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sanjeev Agarwal replaced sitting MLA Rajesh Agarwal, who is a four-time MLA. Sanjeev is the state unit’s co-treasurer and is one of the four candidates in the assembly to be under the ‘crorepati’ bracket. He has Rs 23.5 crore as total assets, of which Rs 6.6 crore are movable and Rs 17 crore immovable, as per his election affidavit. He has Rs 2 crore as liability. The 59-year-old postgraduate has not declared any criminal case in his affidavit and has declared a self-income of Rs 14.3 lakh.

Mohd Islam Ansari, Indian National Congress

Ansari is the candidate to replace former Congress hopeful Supriya Aron. In his election affidavit, the 54-year-old has not declared any criminal case. The ‘crorepati’ candidate has declared total assets worth Rs 3.4 crore and no liabilities. Ansari is literate and has movable assets worth Rs 67.6 lakh and immovable ones worth Rs 2.7 crore. He has declared a self-income of Rs 3.1 lakh.

Supriya Aron, Samajwadi Party

One of the richest candidates in the mix overall, former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron jumped ship from the Congress to the SP after 15 years. The 60-year-old ‘crorepati’ candidate has declared total assets worth a whopping Rs 157.3 crore and liabilities worth Rs 57.6 lakh. She has movable assets worth Rs 10.2 crore and immovable ones worth Rs 147.1 crore. She has declared a self-income of Rs 7 lakh. She is a postgraduate, as per her election affidavit.

Anil Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party

Anil Kumar is a graduate with total assets worth Rs 97.8 lakh and Rs 8.2 lakh worth of liabilities. The 41-year-old has movable assets worth Rs 27.8 lakh and immovable ones worth Rs 70 lakh. He has declared a self-income of Rs 5 lakh and no criminal case in his election affidavit.

Ram Gopal Kashyap, Shiv Sena

Shivri Nagvanshi, Aam Aadmi Party

Rahees Miya, Vanchit Samaj Insaaf Party

Vinod Kumar Gautam, Jan Shakti Ekta Party

Vishnu Mourya, Jan Sevak Sahayak Party

Shahnaz Begum, Peace Party

Adarsh Kumar Gupta, Independent

Krishna Pal, Independent

Chandra Bhoj Pathak, Independent

Mohd Nafees, Independent

Sunil Kumar, Independent

