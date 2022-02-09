Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Agra Cantt Assembly Seat in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

The Agra Cantt Assembly seat will vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022, along with 57 other constituencies. Agra Cantt is a reserved seat for Scheduled Caste candidates, one of nine such seats polling in Phase 1.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of UP elections and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote. In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA GS Dharmesh from the Agra Cantt seat, while the Samajwadi Party, which has an alliance with the RLD, has fielded Kunwar Chand. Sikandar Singh is the Congress candidate and Bhatendra Kumar Arun is fighting for the BSP. Agra Cantt also has a transgender candidate this time in Radhika Bai, whose election affidavit mentions her recorded name as Akash Soni.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Agra Cantt Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Dr GS Dharmesh, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting BJP MLA GS Dharmesh has mentioned medical business and petrol pump as profession in his affidavit and also declared income from MLA allowances. The 68-year-old has no criminal cases against him and is a Graduate Professional by qualification. Dharmesh has declared total assets worth Rs 4.4 crore and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 96 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 3.4 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 8.2 lakh and total income of Rs 12.1 lakh.

Kunwar Chand, Samajwadi Party

SP-RLD candidate Kunwar Chand has mentioned private work as profession in his affidavit. The 63-year-old has declared Graduate Professional as qualification and has total assets worth Rs 99.2 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 18.2 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 81 lakh. His self-income is worth Rs 2.5 lakh. He has not declared any criminal cases.

Sikandar Singh, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Sikandar Singh has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 34-year-old is Class 12 pass and has total assets worth Rs 21.8 lakh, all moveable, with no liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

Dr Bhartendra Kumar Arun, Bahujan Samaj Party

A property dealer by profession, Bhartendra Kumar Arun has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. The 47-year-old holds Graduate degree and holds Rs 6.5 crore in total assets. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 91.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5.6 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 3.7 lakh and total income of Rs 8.2 lakh.

Prem Singh, Aam Aadmi PartyAAP candidate Prem Singh is Post Graduate degree holder and has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit. The 32-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 1.1 lakh, all moveable, and no liabilities. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh. He has not declared any criminal cases against him. Sundar Singh, Bharatiya Majdoor Janta Party

Sundar Singh is in labour profession and is literate. He has no criminal cases against him. The 35-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 4.6 lakh, all moveable, and no liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.7 lakh.

Mona, Peace Party

Mona is a 33-year-old homemaker and has passed Class 12. She has not declared any criminal cases and holds total assets worth Rs 11.4 lakh, of which Rs 6.4 lakh is moveable. She has declared total income of Rs 3.6 lakh.

Akash Soni, Independent

Radhika Bai, whose recorded name is Akash Soni, is a transgender candidate in fray from Agra Cantt. Aged 26, Radhika said while filing nomination that she is contesting elections to raise her voice for the people of her community. In her election affidavit, Radhika has mentioned Class 5 as her educational qualification. She has declared total assets worth Rs 95,981, all moveable, and has not declared any self-income.

Hari Kishan, Independent

Hari Kishan, 61, has mentioned ‘shoe work’ as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 8 pass has total assets worth Rs 5.5 lakh, all moveable, and no liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

Prakash Indiver, Independent

Prakash Indiver, 38, has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 12 pass has total assets worth Rs 46,450, all moveable, and no liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

Among the candidates in fray for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 125 are educated up till Class 8, while 15 have declared themselves to be illiterate, according to polls reform advocacy group ADR. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also noted that there are more than 70 candidates in the fray who are aged above 60 years.

The ADR said it has analysed self-sworn affidavits of 615 candidates across political parties and independent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of UP where elections are scheduled on February 10. According to their data, 15 candidates are ‘illiterate’, 38 ‘literate’, 10 have passed Class 5, 62 have passed Class 8, 65 have cleared Class 10, and 102 have cleared Class 12.

There are 100 ‘graduate’ candidates, 78 ‘graduate professionals’, 108 ‘post graduate’, 18 ‘doctorate’, and seven ‘diploma’ holders, while 12 have not presented their education details, the ADR noted. It said 239 (39 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class 5 and 12, while 304 (49 per cent) have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

In terms of age, 214 (35 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, and 328 (53 per cent) have declared it between 41 to 60 years. There are 73 (12 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years, it noted.

