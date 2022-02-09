Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Agra South Assembly Seat in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

The Agra South Assembly seat will vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022.

The BJP has nominated sitting MLA Yogendra Upadhyay from the Agra South seat in UP. The SP-RLD combine has fielded Vinay Agarwal from the former, while the Congress has given the ticket to Anuj Sharma.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Agra South Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Yogendra Upadhyay, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Yogendra Upadhyay has declared three criminal cases himself in his election affidavit, and has declared incomes from MLA salary and allowance. Upadhyay, 66, has declared total assets Rs 4.6 crore and nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 94.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.6 crore. He has declared self-income worth Rs 4.2 lakh and total income of Rs 9 lakh.

Vinay Agarwal, Samajwadi Party

SP’s Vinay Agarwal, 50, has mentioned business as his profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. Agarwal holds Graduate degree and has declared total assets worth Rs 2.3 crore and liabilities worth Rs 63 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 1.1 crore. His self-income is Rs 6.4 lakh and total income is Rs 9 lakh.

Anuj Sharma, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Anuj Sharma, 36, has declared three criminal cases against himself in his affidavit. The Class 8 pass has declared total assets worth Rs 11 lakh, all moveable, and no liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

Ravi Bharadwaj, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Ravi Bharadwaj has declared income from government pension in his affidavit. The 45-year-old is Class 12 pass and has not declared any criminal cases. His total assets are worth Rs 2.1 crore and liabilities are worth Rs 4.4 lakh. His total moveable assets are worth Rs 87.8 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 1.3 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 5.4 lakh and total income of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Mohd Kamil, Indian Union Muslim League

Mohd Kamil, in his affidavit, has mentioned ‘flower shop’ as profession in his affidavit. Kamil has declared three criminal cases against himself and is literate. The 33-year-old owns total assets worth Rs 7.7 lakh, all moveable, and no liabilities.

Ramjani, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Ramjani has mentioned ‘dhaba’ as profession in his affidavit and has declared six criminal cases against himself. The 49-year-old is Class 8 pass and has total assets worth Rs 51.8 lakh and liabilities worth Rs 2 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 11.8 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 40 lakh. He has no self-income.

Rashid Ali Choudhary, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Rashid Ali Choudhary, 35, is a doctor by profession. He has not declared any criminal cases and holds Rs 1.2 crore in total assets, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 58.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 66 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 5.3 lakh and total income of Rs 10.4 lakh.

Prem Singh, Lokpriya Rashtrawadi Party

Prem Singh is Class 12 pass and has no criminal cases against him. The 51-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 32,500, all moveable, and Rs 4.1 lakh in self-income.

Alamgir, Peace Party

Alamgir, 46, has mentioned potato farming and trading as profession in his affidavit. The Class 12 pass has no criminal cases against him and owns total assets worth Rs 2 crore. He has Rs 6 lakh liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 66.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.4 crore. His self-income of Rs 14.5 lakh and total income is Rs 19.3 lakh.

Derek Smith, Adarsh Samaj Party

Derek Smith is a 68-year-old pensioner and has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 10.8 crore, of which Rs 77.1 lakh is moveable. He has declared self-income of Rs 3.5 lakh.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP had swept to power with 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot in the politically significant state with just seven seats. The tenure of the current UP Assembly ends on May 14, 2022.

