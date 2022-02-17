Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Amritsar South Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

Voting will take place in Amritsar South Assembly Seat in Punjab elections on February 20, Sunday. The Amritsar South Assembly election result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

The ruling Congress has fielded sitting MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria, while the AAP has put up namesake Inderbir Singh Nijjar as its contestant. The Amarinder Singh-led PLC, which has an alliance with the BJP, has fielded Harjinder Singh Thekedar. Talbir Singh Gill is the SAD candidate.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Amritsar South Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria has declared family business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 41-year-old is Graduate and has declared total assets worth Rs 8.5 crore and liabilities of Rs 2.7 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 6 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 2.5 crore. Bolaria has declared self-income of Rs 31 lakh and total income of Rs 53.1 lakh.

Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP contestant Inderbir Singh Nijjar is a doctor by profession and has declared three criminal cases against himself. The 66-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 36 crore and liabilities of Rs 40 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 5.7 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 30.3 crore. Nijjar has declared self-income of Rs 46 lakh and total income of Rs 59.6 lakh.

Harjinder Singh Thekedar, Punjab Lok Congress Party

PLC candidate Harjinder Singh Thekedar has declared business has profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 61-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 7.6 crore, of which Rs 7 crore is immoveable. Thekedar has declared liabilities of Rs 35.6 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 11.6 lakh and total income of Rs 14.8 lakh.

Talbir Singh Gill, Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD candidate Talbir Singh Gill is agriculturalist by profession and has declared two criminal cases. The 40-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 8.7 crore and has liabilities of Rs 24.7 lakh. Gill’s moveable assets are worth Rs 43.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 8.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 18.5 lakh.

Phuljit Singh Varpal, Republican Party of India (Athawale)

Phuljit Singh Varpal is an independent journalist by profession and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 38-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 30,000, all of which is moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Pritpal Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Pritpal Singh has a dairy business and has not declared any criminal cases. The 44-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 15,000, of which is moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Gurwinder Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar)

Gurwinder Singh is self-employed and is Class 12 pass. The 44-year-old doesn’t have any criminal cases against him and owns assets worth Rs 4 lakh, all moveable. Singh has declared liabilities of Rs 7.9 lakh and self-income of Rs 4.6 lakh.

Ritish Khanna, Right to Recall Party

Ritish Khanna is a 30-year-old jewellery trader and has not declared any criminal cases. The Class 12 pass owns assets worth Rs 13,000, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Kuldip Singh, Independent

Kuldip Singh has declared business as profession in his affidavit and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 42-year-old is Graduate and has moveable assets worth Rs 7.8 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities, self-income or immoveable assets.

Tarun Mehta, Independent

In his affidavit, Tarun Mehta has submitted that he is “dependent” on his father. The 25-year-old is Class 12 pass and has no criminal cases. His total assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore and he has liabilities of Rs 28.2 lakh. Mehta’s moveable assets are worth Rs 98.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 18 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Ajay Bhatia, Independent

Ajay Bhatia has a private job and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 37-year-old is Class 12 pass and has declared assets worth Rs 4.7 lakh, all moveable. Bhatia has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Love Kumar, Independent

Love Kumar has a private job and no criminal cases against him. The 32-year-old is Graduate and has assets worth Rs 7.8 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities, immoveable assets or self-income.

Satbir Singh, Independent

Satbir Singh has mentioned labour as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 35-year-old is Class 12 pass and has assets worth Rs 7.8 lakh. Singh has not declared any liabilities, self-income or immoveable assets.

Kudratpal Singh, Independent

Kudratpal Singh has a private job and is Class 12 pass. The 29-year-old has declared assets worth Rs 15,000. Singh has not declared any criminal cases, liabilities, self-income or immoveable assets.

Brahmjeet Singh, Independent

Brahmjeet Singh has a private job and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 32-year-old is Class 10 pass and has assets worth Rs 4.8 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities, immoveable assets or self-income.

