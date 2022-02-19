Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Babina Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Babina Assembly Seat will head to polling booths in Uttar Pradesh election on February 20, 2022. The Babina Assembly election results will be declared on March 10.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA of Babina Rajeev Singh (Parichha), while Congress has given the ticket to Chandra Shekher Tiwari. Shiroman Singh Rajpoot is SHS candidate, and Dasharath Singh Rajpoot is the BSP contestant. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Yashpal Singh Yadav.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Babina Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Rajeev Singh (Parichha), Bharatiya Janata Party

The sitting MLA of Babina Rajeev Singh (Parichha) is an agricultural advisor and has declared five criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 45-year old is 10th pass and owns total assets worth Rs 9.3 crore. Singh has declared Rs 69.2 lakh in liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.9 crore, while the immoveables ones are Rs 7.4 crore. He has declared a self income and total income of Rs 21.6 lakh, each.

Yashpal Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Yashpal Singh Yadav is involved in Ananya Agro and Ananya Polytechnic. He has not declared any criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 38-year old is a post graduate and has total assets worth Rs 70.7 crore with Rs 13.4 crore in liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 41.3 crore, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 29.5 crore. Yadav has declared self-income and total income of Rs 10.7 lakh, each.

Chandra Shekher Tiwari, Indian National Congress

INC contestant Chandra Shekher Tiwari has submitted contractor as his profession in his affidavit and declared no criminal cases against himself. The 63-year old is a post graduate and has assets are worth Rs 3.7 crore. He has declared 4.6 lakh in liabilities. Tiwari’s moveable assets are worth Rs 68.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.1 crore. His self income stands at Rs 4.9 lakh, while his total income is Rs 9.6 lakh.

Dasharath Singh Rajpoot, Bahujan Samaj Party

Dasharath Singh Rajpoot is a contractor by profession and has not declared any criminal case against himself. The 56-year-old is literate and has total assets worth Rs 4.3 crore. Rajpoot has declared Rs 90 lakh in liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.6 crore, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.7 crore. Both his self income and total income are Rs 32.1 lakh, each.

Shiroman Singh Rajpoot, SHS

SHS candidate Shiroman Singh Rajpoot is an agriculturist. He has not declared any criminal case in her affidavit. The 49-year old is 10th pass and has total assets worth Rs 20.9 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 89,170, while his immoveable ones are Rs 2 lakh. He has not declared his self or total income.

Ramsingh Pal, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Ramsingh Pal is an auto driver by profession and has declared no criminal cases in his affidavit. The 49-year old is 8th pass and owns assets worth Rs 15.8 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets stand at Rs 3.7 lakh, while his immoveable ones are worth Rs 12.2 lakh. He has not declared his total income or self income.

Keshav Singh, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Keshav Singh is self-employed and has declared no criminal cases against himself. The 35-year old is 8th pass with total assets worth Rs 5.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.8 lakh, while is immovable ones stand at Rs 2 lakh. Gautam has not declared any self or total income.

Rani Devi, Jan Adhikar Party

Rani Devi of the Jan Adhikar Party has mentioned ‘homemaker’ as her profession in the election affidavit. There are no criminal cases against her. The 38-year old is literate and has total assets worth Rs 24.8 lakh. Her moveable assets worth stands at Rs 2.8 lakh, while the immovable stands at Rs 22 lakh. She has not declared any self or total income.

Hareeom, Independent

Hareeom has mentioned ‘ agriculture & business’ as his profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases. The 40-year old is 8th pass with total assets worth Rs 1 crore, with Rs 6.1 lakh in liabilities. His moveable assets stand at Rs 53.7 lakh, while his immoveable assets are worth Rs 50.9 lakh. He has a total or self income of Rs 11.7 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, respectively.

Jayram Pal, Independent

Jayram Pal has mentioned ‘agriculture labour’ as his profession in the election affidavit. The 39-year old has no criminal cases against him and is 8th pass. Devraj’s total assets stand at Rs 3.1 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities, self or total income. His moveable assets are worth 2.1 lakh, while his immoveable ones stand at Rs 1 lakh.

Rajkumar, Independent

Rajkumar has listed his profession as ‘labour’ and has no criminal cases against him. The 32-year old is 12th pass and has total assets worth Rs 19.6 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable and immoveable assets total Rs 10.1 lakh and 9.5 lakh, respectively. His self and total income stand at Rs 3.5 lakh, each.

