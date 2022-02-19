Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Chhibramau Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Chhibramau Assembly Seat will head to polling booths in Uttar Pradesh election on February 20, 2022. The Chhibramau Assembly election results will be declared on March 10.

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting Chhibramau MLA Archana Pandey, while the Congress has given the ticket to Vijay Kumar. Dr Chandra Kant Yadav is AAP candidate, and Waheeda Bano Alias is the BSP contestant. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Arvind Singh Yadav.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Chhibramau Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

ARCHANA PANDEY, BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY

Sitting MLA Archana Pandey is involved in social service and has not declared any criminal cases in her affidavit. The 62-year old is a postgraduate and owns total assets worth Rs 5.1 crore. Pandey has declared liabilities of Rs 9.1 crore. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 2.4 crore, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.7 crore. She has declared self-income of Rs 11.5 lakh.

ARVIND SINGH YADAV, SAMAJWADI PARTY

SP candidate Arvind Singh Yadav is involved in business & agriculture and has not declared any criminal cases. The 52-year old is a graduate and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 96.7 lakh, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 6 crore. Yadav has declared self-income of Rs 8 lakh and total income of 15.8 lakh.

VIJAY KUMAR, INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

INC contestant Vijay Kumar has submitted agriculture and business as his profession in his affidavit and declared no criminal cases against himself. The 39-year old is a postgraduate and has assets are worth Rs 2.9 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 75 lakh. Kumar’s moveable assets are worth Rs 36.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.6 crore. Both his self-income and total income are Rs 5.1 lakh.

WAHEEDA BANO ALIAS JUHI SULTAN, BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY

Waheeda Bano Alias Juhi Sultan is a teacher by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 54-year old is a graduate and has total assets worth Rs 1.6 crore. Bano has declared liabilities of Rs 2 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 17.2 lakh, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.4 crore. Her total income and self income stand at Rs 11.1 lakh.

DR CHANDRA KANT YADAV, AAM AADMI PARTY

AAP candidate Dr Chandra Kant Yadav is the present pradhan and is involved in agriculture. He has declared 1 criminal case in his affidavit. The 41-year old is a doctorate and has total assets worth Rs 21 lakh. Yadav has declared his liabilities at Rs 6 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 21 lakh, while his total income and self income are Rs 2.7 lakh, each.

LALOO YADAV, VOTERS PARTY INTERNATIONAL

Voters Party International candidate Laloo Yadav is an agriculturist by profession and has declared no criminal cases in his affidavit. The 35-year old is 8th pass and owns assets worth Rs 7.4 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets stand at Rs 7.4 lakh. Yadav’s total income and self income are Rs 2.4 lakh.

ARJUMAN, BAHUJAN MUKTI PARTY

Arjuman is a homemaker and businesswoman and has declared no criminal cases. The 35-year old is a post graduate, and has total assets worth Rs 58.6 lakh, while liabilities are worth Rs 3.6 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 52.7 lakh and immoveable ones at Rs 6 lakh. She has a total and self income of Rs 5 lakh, each.

ANKIT KUMAR PAL, RASHTRIYA SAMAJ PAKSHA

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha has fielded Ankit Kumar Pal, who is an agriculturist by profession. The 29-year old is a graduate and has declared no criminal cases in his affidavit. Pal’s total assets are worth Rs 6.3 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 6.1 lakh.

MOHD CHANDAN, JAN ADHIKAR PARTY

Mohd Chandan of the Jan Adhikar Party is a property commission agent and has declared no criminal cases against himself. The 33-year old is a graduate with total assets worth Rs 5.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.8 lakh. Chandan has not declared any total or self income.

AMOL DIXIT, INDEPENDENT

Amol Dixit has mentioned ‘private teacher’ as his profession in his election affidavit. There are no criminal cases against him. The 39-year old is a post graduate and has total assets worth Rs 7.1 lakh, with no liabilities. Dixit’s moveable assets worth stands at Rs 7.1 lakh, as well. He has not declared any total or self income.

IMRAN VEGAM, INDEPENDENT

Imran Vegam is a homemaker with no criminal cases against her. The 31-year old is 5th pass and has total assets that stand at Rs 2.1 lakh. She has not declared any liabilities, self or total income in her election affidavit. Vegam’s moveable assets are worth Rs 2.1 lakh, as well.

MOHD. KAMAR, INDEPENDENT

Mohd. Kamar has mentioned ‘businessman’ as his profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases. The 28-year old is a post graduate with total assets worth Rs 5.8 lakh. Kamar’s moveable assets stand at Rs 5.8 lakh, as well. He has not declared any liabilities, total or self income.

NURUL SHAMS, INDEPENDENT

Nurul Shams has mentioned ‘private labour’ as her profession in her election affidavit. The 57-year old has no criminal cases against her and is a post graduate. Shams’ total assets stand at Rs 12.9 lakh, with no liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth 2.9 lakh, while her immoveable assets are Rs 10 lakh.

SANJAY, INDEPENDENT

Sanjay is a businessman and agriculturist and has no criminal cases against him. The 45-year old is a post graduate and has total assets worth Rs 12.1 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets total at Rs 4.6 lakh, while immoveable ones stand at Rs 7.5 lakh. Both his total and self income are Rs 3.5 lakh, each.

