Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Etah Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Etah Assembly seat will be voting in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election on February 20. A total of 59 constituencies will vote in Phase 3 of UP polls 2022. The Firozabad Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Vipin Kumar David from Etah, while the SP, which has an alliance with the RLD in Uttar Pradesh, has fielded Jugendra Singh Yadav. The Congress has put up Gunjan Mishra as its contestant and Ajay Singh is the BSP candidate.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Etah Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Vipin Kumar David, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Vipin Kumar David has mentioned incomes from agriculture, M/s Ganga Vidhya Property Hub Private Limited and M/s Sagital Pharmaceuticals Private Limited in his affidavit. The 51-year-old has no criminal cases against him. He owns assets worth Rs 13.6 crore and has liabilities of Rs 1.4 crore. The crorepati candidate owns moveable assets worth Rs 4.4 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 9.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 16.5 lakh and total income is Rs 30.5 lakh.

Jugendra Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Jugendra Singh Yadav has mentioned agriculture and business as profession in his election affidavit and has declared 10 criminal cases against himself. The 52-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 23.7 crore, and has liabilities of Rs 1.1 crore. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 5.4 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 18.3 crore. Yadav’s self-income is Rs 15.5 lakh and total income is Rs 37.7 lakh.

Gunjan Mishra, Indian National Congress

Congress contestant Gunjan Mishra has mentioned business as her profession in the election affidavit and has no criminal cases against her. The 40-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1.1 crore, with liabilities of Rs 85,728. Mishra’s moveable assets are worth Rs 29.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 84 lakh. She has total income of Rs 8.4 lakh.

Ajay Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Ajay Singh has declared six criminal cases against himself and is engaged in business and agriculture. The 57-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 13.8 crore, with no liabilities. Singh’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 60.5 lakh, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 13.2 crore. The crorepati candidate has self-income of Rs 8.8 lakh and total income of Rs 12.7 lakh.

Umeshkant, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Umeshkant is a private teacher and has not declared any criminal cases against himself. The 54-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1 crore, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 11.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 92 lakh. Umeshkant has declared no self-income.

Mahipal, Voters Party International

Mahipal, 64, is an advocate and has no criminal cases against him. He owns assets worth Rs 30.4 lakh and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 7.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 22.6 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Roop Kishor Shakya, Jan Adhikar Party

Roop Kishor Shakya is engaged in agriculture and milk business, and has no criminal cases against him. The 50-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 69.7 lakh, with zero liabilities. Shakya’s moveable assets are worth Rs 5.3 lakh and immoveable ones are valued at Rs 64.4 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 3.2 lakh and total income of Rs 5.7 lakh.

Ravendr Singh, Independent

Ravendr Singh is involved in agriculture and has no criminal cases. The 47-year-old has passed Class 10 and owns assets worth Rs 25.1 lakh, of which Rs 16 lakh is immoveable. Singh has declared liabilities of Rs 1.9 lakh and no self-income.

Rajiv Kumar, Independent

Rajiv Kumar is engaged in agriculture and has not declared any criminal cases. The 28-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1.1 lakh, all moveable. Kumar has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Satyaprakash, Independent

Satyaprakash has mentioned agriculture as profession in his UP elections affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 46-year-old is Class 10 pass and has assets worth Rs 60 lakh, of which Rs 55 lakh is immoveable. His liabilities stand at Rs 1.6 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Durgesh Kumar, Independent

Durgesh Kumar is engaged in agriculture and has no criminal cases against him. The 35-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, with zero liabilities. Kumar’s moveable assets are worth Rs 19.8 lakh and immoveable ones are valued at Rs 2 crore. Kumar has not declared any self-income.

Vijendr Singh, Independent

Vijendr Singh works in the agriculture sector and has not declared any criminal cases. Singh, 28, is a Graduate and has declared assets worth Rs 27.1 lakh, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.1 lakh while immoveable ones stand at Rs 23 lakh. He has no self-income.

Sukhvendra Singh, Independent

Sukhvendra Singh is engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry and has no criminal cases against him. The 33-year-old is Post Graduate with assets worth Rs 10.6 crore. He has declared liabilities of Rs 3 lakh. Singh’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 46.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 10.2 crore. He has no self-income.

Omendra Singh, Independent

Omendra Singh is a teacher and also involved in agriculture. The 45-year-old has a Doctorate and has not declared any criminal cases. Singh’s assets are worth Rs 3 crore, including immoveable ones worth Rs 1.9 crore. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Sahab Singh, Independent

Sahab Singh is in private service and has not declared any criminal cases. The 67-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 7.7 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.7 lakh and immoveable ones total Rs 5 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

