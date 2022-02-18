Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Farrukhabad Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Farrukhabad Assembly seat will vote in Phase 3 of UP elections on February 20. A total of 59 constituencies will vote in the third phase. The Farrukhabad Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Sunil Dutt Dwivedi from Farrukhabad, while the SP-RLD alliance has put up Suman Shakya to challenge him. The Congress has put up Louise Khurshid, the wife of former Union minister and senior party leader Salman Khurshid, and Vijay Kumar Katiyar is the BSP contestant.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Farrukhabad Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting BJP MLA Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi has declared incomes from MLA salary and bank interest in his affidavit, and has no criminal cases against him. The 56-year-old has total assets worth Rs 4.1 crore and no liabilities. His Dwivedi’s moveable assets are worth Rs 2.6 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.5 crore. His self-income is Rs 5.5 lakh and total income is Rs 8.2 lakh.

Suman Shakya, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Suman Shakya is engaged in agriculture and has no criminal cases against her. The 48-year-old is Class 12 pass and has declared assets worth Rs 1.2 crore, of which immoveable assets are worth Rs 49 lakh. Shakya has not declared any liabilities and has self-income of Rs 3.8 lakh, with total income at Rs 16.1 lakh.

Lousie Khurshid, Indian National Congress

Congress contestant Louise Khurshid is a social worker and educationist and has declared 40 criminal cases against herself. The 67-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 38.7 crore. Her liabilities stand at Rs 13.4 lakh. The crorepati candidate owns moveable assets worth Rs 20.3 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 18.4 crore. She has declared self-income of Rs 1.5 lakh and total income of Rs 1.9 crore.

Vijay Kumar Katiyar, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Vijay Kumar Katiyar is engaged in brick kiln sector and has declared eight criminal cases against himself. The 45-year-old owns assets worth Rs 1.6 crore and has liabilities of Rs 51 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 40.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.2 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.3 lakh and total income is Rs 10.2 lakh.

Neeraj Pratap Shakya, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Neeraj Pratap Shakya has mentioned incomes from pension and photocopy shop in his UP election affidavit, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 44-year-old is Class 12 pass and has assets worth Rs 23.5 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 8.5 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 15 lakh. Shakya has not declared any self-income.

Varun Ashok Saxena, Janata Dal (United)

Varun Ashok Saxena is the director of Lambegur Global Pvt Ltd and has no criminal cases against him. The 40-year-old has a Post Graduate degree and owns assets worth Rs 65.1 lakh and liabilities of Rs 18.4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 17.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 48 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 4.8 lakh and total income of Rs 9.6 lakh.

Vikrant Singh, Swatantra Indian Labour Party

Vikrant Singh has declared five criminal cases against himself. The 41-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 2.6 crore, of which Rs 1.9 crore is immoveable. Singh has declared liabilities of Rs 19 lakh and has self-income of Rs 3.4 lakh. His total income is Rs 11.1 lakh.

Ruchi Singh Rajput, Jan Adhikar Party

Ruchi Singh Rajput is engaged in milk dairy business and has not declared any criminal cases. The 48-year-old has assets worth Rs 1.3 lakh, and no liabilities. She has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

Rajesh Kumar Dixit, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party

Rajesh Kumar Dixit has mentioned Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority as profession in his election affidavit, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 53-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 71.5 lakh. Dixit has moveable assets worth Rs 23.6 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 47.9 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Dr Bharat Chandra Gaur, Independent

Bharat Chandra Gaur is in the medical business and is a pharmany director. The 64-year-old has no criminal cases against him, and owns assets worth Rs 1.2 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 12.5 lakh. Gaur has moveable assets worth Rs 43.7 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 80 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 9 lakh and total income of Rs 15.2 lakh.

Krishan Kumar Tiwari, Independent

Krishan Kumar Tiwari is engaged in labour and has no criminal cases against himself. The 36-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 5.1 lakh, with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3 lakh. He has no self-income.

