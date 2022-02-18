Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Firozabad Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Firozabad Assembly seat will be among 59 constituencies that head to polls in Phase 3 of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 20. The Firozabad Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Manish Asija from Firozabad constituency, while the SP-RLD alliance has put up Saifurrahaman Urf Chhuttan Bhai from the former. Sandeep Tiwari is the Congress candidate and Shazia Hasan is the BSP contestant. Neethu Singh Sisodiya is contesting on an AAP ticket and AIMIM has given the ticket to Babloo Singh Rathore.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Firozabad Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Manish Asija, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting BJP MLA Manish Asija has declared business as profession in his election affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 57-year-old has a Graduate degree and owns assets worth Rs 9.5 crore, with liabilities of Rs 99.3 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.8 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4.6 crore. Asija’s self-income is Rs 16.6 lakh and total income is Rs 23.4 lakh.

Saifurrahaman Urf Chhuttan Bhai, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Saifurrahaman has declared 10 criminal cases against himself and has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit. The 52-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 1.6 crore. He has declared liabilities of Rs 4.6 lakh. Saifurrahaman’s moveable assets are worth Rs 18.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.4 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.6 lakh and total income is Rs 18.9 lakh.

Sandeep Tiwari, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Sandeep Tiwari has mentioned as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 45-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 1.2 crore with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 75.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 45 lakh. Tiwari’s self-income is Rs 4.6 lakh and total income is Rs 8.1 lakh.

Shazia Hasan, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Shazia Hasan is engaged in social work and works on non-salary basis at the Maharaja Agrasen Kanya School. The 42-year-old does not have any criminal cases against her and holds a Post Graduate degree. Hasan owns total assets worth Rs 1 crore and has no liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 8.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 91.7 lakh. Hasan has declared self-income of Rs 4.8 lakh and total income of Rs 12.2 lakh.

Neetu Singh Sisodiya, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Neetu Singh Sisodiya is engaged in bangle work and has no criminal cases against her. The 40-year-old is literate and owns assets worth Rs 1.1 crore. She has declared liabilities of Rs 4.6 lakh. Sisodiya’s moveable assets are worth Rs 32.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 80 lakh. Her self-income is Rs 3.8 lakh and total income is Rs 8 lakh.

Babloo Singh Rathore Urf Goldee, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Babloo Singh Rathore is an advocate by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 39-year-old has assets worth Rs 29.4 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 9.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 20 lakh. Rathore’s self-income is Rs 4.8 lakh.

Balveer Singh Shankhawar, Moulik Adhikar Party

Balveer Singh Shankhawar is advocate clerk by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 47-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 10.1 lakh, of which Rs 7 lakh is immoveable. Shankhawar has not declared any liabilities or immoveable assets.

Jaypal, Bharatiya Subhash Sena

Jaypal is rajmistri by profession and has not declared any criminal cases in his UP election affidavit. The 36-year-old is Class 5 pass and owns worth Rs 11.9 lakh, of which Rs 10 lakh is immoveable. Jaypal has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Mool Chandra, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party

Mool Chandra is a 59-year-old milk seller and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 8 pass owns assets worth Rs 49.3 lakh and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 45 lakh. Chandra has no self-income.

Ramdas Manav, Independent

Ramdas Manav has declared nine criminal cases against himself and has mentioned labour as profession in his UP polls affidavit. The 52-year-old is literate and owns assets worth Rs 11.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 8 lakh. Manav has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Baseem, Independent

Baseem has mentioned labour as his profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 29-year-old is Class 5 pass and owns moveable assets worth Rs 61,000. He has not declared any liabilities, immoveable assets or self-income.

