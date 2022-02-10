Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Haridwar Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Haridwar Assembly constituency will vote in Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on February 14, 2022. The Haridwar Assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand elections, the BJP had ousted the Congress from power, bagging 57 seats – the highest any party managed since the state’s formation in 2001. The Congress was left with 11 seats.

Like all election seasons in the hill state, all eyes are on whether the party in power returns for a historic second consecutive term. The ruling BJP, riding high on the “double engine mantra” of Centre and state, is confident of breaking the jinx, while the Congress is hoping to corner the BJP on frequent change in CMs.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, while the Congress has fielded Satpal Brahmachari. The BSP has nominated Charan Singh Saini and the SP has put up Sarita Agarwal.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Haridwar Assembly seat in Uttarakhand along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Madan Kaushik, Bharatiya Janata Party

Madan Kaushik is the BJP’s sitting MLA from the holy city of Haridwar and has declared income from MLA salary and agriculture in his affidavit. The 57-year-old has mentioned Graduate Profession as his qualification and has declared total assets worth Rs 6.8 crore. He has declared liabilities of Rs 52.3 lakh. Kaushik’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1.1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5.7 crore. His self-income is Rs 30.8 lakh and total income is Rs 37.6 lakh. The sitting MLA has not declared any criminal cases.

Satpal Brahmachari, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Satpal Brahmachari has mentioned ‘sant’ as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 57-year-old has a Graduate degree and has declared total assets worth Rs 47.7 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 15.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 31.9 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5 lakh.

Charan Singh Saini, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Charan Singh Saini has declared one criminal case in his affidavit. Saini, 55, has mentioned agriculture work and advocacy as profession in his affidavit and also declared government pension. The 55-year-old is Post Graduate by qualification and has total assets worth Rs 4.3 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 82.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.5 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 10.6 lakh and total income of Rs 12.9 lakh.

Sarita Agarwal, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Sarita Agarwal has declared husband’s pension in her affidavit and has no criminal cases against her. The 60-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 66.2 lakh and liabilities of Rs 13.5 lakh. Agarwal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 14.2 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 52 lakh. She has declared self-income of Rs 6.2 lakh.

Sanjay Saini, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Sanjay Saini, 53, has declared business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 12 pass has declared total assets worth Rs 15.8 crore and liabilities of Rs 2.5 crore. The crorepati candidate has also declared moveable assets worth Rs 1.6 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 14.1 crore. His self-income is stated as Rs 14,480 and total income is Rs 63.2 lakh.

Adesh Kumar Marwari, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal

Adesh Kumar Marwari, 51, has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit and has total assets worth Rs 11.3 lakh, all moveable. He has declared zero liabilities. His self-income is Rs 3.5 lakh and total income is Rs 6.4 lakh. He has mentioned Graduate as his educational qualification.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, Rashtravadi Vikas Party

Ajay Kumar Gupta is an advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 60-year-old holds Post Graduate degree and has declared total assets worth Rs 39.5 lakh and liabilities worth Rs 3,904. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 35 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Anurag Sharma, Nyaydharmsabha

Anurag Sharma is a 37-year-old Post Graduate and does not have any criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 15.6 lakh and has declared liabilities of Rs 3.4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 12 lakh. He has not declared self-income.

Mohd Azam, Independent

Mohd Azam has declared labour as his profession and has no criminal cases against him. He has passed Class 5 and his total assets are worth Rs 90,450, all moveable, with no liabilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.