Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Hathras Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Hathras Assembly seat will vote along with 58 other constituencies in Phase 3 of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 20. The Hathras Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The Hathras constituency, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, is being keenly watched in UP election more than a year after the rape and murder of a Dalit girl made the seat a political flashpoint. The alleged forced cremation of the victim in the dead of the night by local police saw Opposition leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra march to Hathras to stage protests. Against this backdrop, women’s safety is one of the key election issues this time.

The ruling BJP sprung a surprise by fielding Anjula Mahaur, the former mayor of Agra who is fighting her first Assembly election. Mahaur’s candidature saw some protests from local party workers who were upset at sitting MLA Hari Shankar Mahaur being dropped. But the incumbent MLA later assured full support to Anjula Mahaur.

The SP, which has entered into an alliance with the RLD, has fielded Braj Mohan Rahi as its candidate, while Kuldeep Kumar Singh is the Congress contestant. The BSP has put up Sanjeev Kumar as its nominee, and the AAP has given the ticket to Kishan Singh.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Hathras Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Anjula Singh Mahaur, Bharatiya Janata Party

Anjula Singh Mahaur is the former mayor of Agra and is contesting her first Assembly elections. The BJP candidate in her affidavit has mentioned incomes from business and house rent. The 52-year-old has no criminal case against her and owns assets worth Rs 4.5 crore, of which Rs 2.7 crore is moveable. Mahaur has not declared any liabilities. She has a self-income of Rs 3.8 lakh and total income of Rs 19 lakh.

Braj Mohan Rahi, Samajwadi Party

SP-RLD candidate Braj Mohan Rahi is an advocate by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 49-year-old has total assets worth Rs 61 lakh and no liabilities. Rahi’s moveable assets are worth Rs 31 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 30 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 3 lakh and total income of Rs 4.6 lakh.

Kuldeep Kumar Singh, Indian National Congress

Congress contestant Kuldeep Kumar Singh is a private teacher by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 25-year-old owns total assets worth Rs 1.7 lakh and has no liabilities. Singh has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

Sanjeev Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP’s Sanjeev Kumar has declared nine criminal cases against himself in his UP election affidavit. The 42-year-old has declared incomes from agriculture and other sources. His total assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore and he has liabilities of Rs 12.5 lakh. Kumar’s moveable assets are worth Rs 28.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 95 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5.3 lakh.

Kishan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Kishan Singh is a 67-year-old pensioner and has no criminal cases against him. Singh is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 40.4 lakh, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 35 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 7 lakh.

Devendra Singh, Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena’s Devendra Singh is engaged in the milk business and has not declared any criminal cases. The 34-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 7.5 lakh, with zero liabilities. Singh has moveable assets worth Rs 2.1 lakh while his immoveable assets stand at Rs 5.4 lakh. He has no self-income.

Vevi Dhangar, Lok Dal

Vevi Dhangar has mentioned milk business as profession in his UP polls affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 26-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 4.1 lakh, of which Rs 3 lakh is immoveable. Dhangar has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Son Pal, Jan Adhikar Party

Son Pal is engaged in agricultural labour and has not declared any criminal cases. The 76-year-old is literate and his assets are worth Rs 8.2 lakh. Pal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 1.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 7 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Ratn Singh, Peace Party

Ratn Singh is involved in mechanical business and has no criminal cases against him. The 35-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 4.3 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities, immoveable assets or self-income.

Ajit Kumar, Independent

Ajit Kumar has mentioned agricultural labour as profession in his election affidavit and has declared one criminal case against himself. The 26-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 9.7 lakh, of which Rs 6 lakh is immoveable. Kumar has no liabilities or self-income.

Sonu Kumar, Independent

Sonu Kumar is an agricultural labourer and has no criminal cases against him. The 30-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 19 lakh, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 10 lakh. Kumar has not declared any self-income.

Dinesh Sai, Independent

Dinesh Sai is Jan Suvidha Sanchalak and has not declared any criminal cases. The 29-year-old owns assets worth Rs 7.2 lakh, of which Rs 6 lakh is immoveable. He has no liabilities or self-income.

Udayveer, Independent

Udayveer is a 42-year-old labourer and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 10 pass owns assets worth Rs 13.6 lakh, with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 10 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Subhash Chand, Independent

Subhash Chand is a journalist and co-editor of Know Your Rights newspaper. The 39-year-old has not declared any criminal cases and owns assets worth Rs 26.6 lakh, with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 62,000 and immoveable ones are worth Rs 26 lakh. He has no self-income.

