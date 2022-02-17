Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Jalandhar North Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Jalandhar North Assembly Seat will vote in Punjab elections on February 20, 2022. The Jalandhar North Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Avtar Singh Junior and Dinesh Dhall is AAP candidate in Jalandhar North. The BJP has put up KD Bhandari as its contestant, while Kuldip Singh Lubana is BSP nominee.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Jalandhar North Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Avtar Singh Junior, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Avtar Singh Junior has mentioned agriculturist and transporter as profession in his affidavit and also declared income from retail outlet of Indian Oil Ltd. The 43-year-old is Class 12 pass and has not declared any criminal cases. Singh’s total assets are worth Rs 33.6 crore and he has no liabilities. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 16.8 crore, with the same being the worth of immoveable ones. His self-income is Rs 79.9 lakh and total income is Rs 87.8 lakh.

Dinesh Dhall, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP contestant Dinesh Dhall has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 48-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 52.3 lakh. Dhall has liabilities of Rs 1.2 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 24.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 27.5 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.8 lakh and total income is Rs 8.1 lakh.

KD Bhandari, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate KD Bhandari has submitted business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 60-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 3.7 crore, and has nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.5 crore. Bhandari’s self-income is Rs 16.8 lakh and total income is Rs 21.6 lakh.

Kuldip Singh Lubana, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP contestant Kuldip Singh Lubana is in the transport business and has declared four criminal cases against himself. The 54-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 2.5 crore, and has liabilities of Rs 28.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 20.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 5 lakh and total income is Rs 7.9 lakh.

Gurpartap Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Gurpartap Singh has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has two criminal cases against him. The 36-year-old is Class 12 pass and has total assets of Rs 9.1 lakh, all moveable. He has liabilities of Rs 19.1 lakh. His self-income is Rs 5.9 lakh and total income is Rs 8.5 lakh.

Rajinder Kumar, Bahujan Mukti Party

Rajinder Kumar is an accountant by profession and has declared two criminal cases in his Punjab election affidavit. The 46-year-old is Graduate and has total assets worth Rs 1.6 crore. His liabilities stand at Rs 2.5 lakh. Kumar’s moveable assets are worth Rs 17.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.5 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 5.5 lakh.

Baljinder Sodhi, Nationalist Justice Party

Baljinder Sodhi is an advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 36-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 7.7 lakh and liabilities of Rs 1.7 lakh. Sodhi does not have any immoveable assets and has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Rahul Bajaj, Independent

Rahul Bajaj has mentioned ‘fruits commission agent’ as profession in his affidavit and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 32-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 1.3 lakh, while his liabilities stand at Rs 2.6 lakh. Bajaj has not declared any immoveable assets and has self-income of Rs 5.1 lakh.

Des Raj Jassal, Independent

Des Raj Jassal is a municipal councillor and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 59-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 48.8 lakh, of which Rs 45 lakh is immoveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Deepak Kamboj, Independent

Deepak Kamboj is self-employed. The 40-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Kamboj has not declared any criminal cases, liabilities, immoveable assets or self-income.

