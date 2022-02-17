Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Jalandhar West Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Jalandhar West Assembly Seat will vote in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20, Sunday. The Jalandhar West Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The ruling Congress has fielded sitting MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku from the seat, while the AAP has put up Sheetal Angural against him. The BJP has given the ticket to Mohinder Bhagat and Anil Meenia is the BSP contestant. The BSP has an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state. Jalandhar West is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Jalandhar West Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Sushil Kumar Rinku, Indian National Congress

Sitting MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 46-year-old is Class 12 pass and has total assets worth Rs 1.6 crore and liabilities of Rs 13.4 lakh. Rinku has moveable assets worth Rs 96 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 66 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 11.1 lakh and total income of Rs 15.4 lakh.

Sheetal Angural, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Sheetal Angural has mentioned incomes from M/s Angural Car Point and M/s Sai Builders in his election affidavit. The 38-year-old has declared eight criminal cases. Class 10 pass, Angural owns assets worth Rs 1.8 crore and has liabilities of Rs 23.2 lakh. His moveable assets are Rs 43.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.3 crore. Angural has self-income of Rs 5.9 lakh and total income of Rs 13.2 lakh.

Mohinder Bhagat, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP contestant Mohinder Bhagat has declared one criminal case against himself. The 64-year-old is Class 10 pass and has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit. Bhagat has total assets worth Rs 4.9 crore and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 94.7 lakh while immoveable ones stand at Rs 4 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 21.5 lakh.

Anil Meenia, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Anil Meenia is a 55-year-old pensioner and does not have any criminal cases against him. A Post Graduate by qualification, Meenia’s total assets are Rs 3.6 crore and liabilities are Rs 1.2 crore. Meenia has declared moveable assets worth Rs 93.2 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 2.6 crore. He has self-income of Rs 14.7 lakh and total income of Rs 22.4 lakh.

Balwinder Kumar, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Balwinder Kumar is a 37-year-old taxi driver and does not have any criminal cases against him. The Class 8 pass has total assets worth Rs 10,000, all moveable. Kumar has not declared any liabilities, self-income or immoveable assets.

Jasbir Singh Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Jasbir Singh Mann is a social worker by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 46-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 48,390, all of which is moveable. Mann has not declared any immoveable assets, self-income or liabilities.

Baljinder Sodhi, Nationalist Justice Party

Baljinder Sodhi is an advocate by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 36-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 7.7 lakh and liabilities of Rs 1.7 lakh. Sodhi does not have any immoveable assets and has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Karam Chand, Independent

Karam Chand is a football stitcher by profession and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 65-year-old is Class 5 pass and has total assets of Rs 10.4 lakh, of which Rs 10 lakh is immoveable. He has not declared any liabilities. Chand’s self-income is Rs 2.5 lakh.

Amrish Bhagat, Independent

Amrish Bhagat is a 57-year-old journalist. Bhagat does not have any criminal cases against him and owns assets worth Rs 7.8 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities and has self-income of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Subhash Goria, Independent

Subhash Goria is proprietor of Parveen Karyana Store and has not declared any criminal cases. The 47-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 44.4 lakh. He has declared liabilities of Rs 22.9 lakh. Goria’s moveable assets are worth Rs 9.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 35.1 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.3 lakh and total income is Rs 8.4 lakh.

Neelam, Independent

Independent candidate Neelam is a singer by profession and has no criminal cases against her. The 35-year-old is Class 5 pass owns total assets worth Rs 30,000. Neelam has not declared any liabilities or immoveable assets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.