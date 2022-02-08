Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Loni Assembly Seat in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

The Loni Assembly seat will vote in first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Nandkishor from Loni, while the RLD, which has an alliance with Samajwadi Party, has fielded Mandan Bhaiya from the constituency. Mohd Yamin Malik is the Congress candidate and BSP has fielded Akil.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Loni Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Nandkishor, Bharatiya Janata Party

Nandkishor is the sitting MLA from Loni and has declared four criminal cases in his election affidavit. The MLA has mentioned Post Graduate as his qualification and declared incomes from agriculture, rent and MLA salary in the affidavit. The 46-year-old has total assets worth Rs 2.5 crore and liabilities worth Rs 35,975. His moveable assets are worth Rs 86.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.6 crore. He has declared self-income worth Rs 9.9 lakh and total income of Rs 14.7 lakh.

Madan Bhaiya, Rashtriya Lok Dal

SP-RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya has declared five criminal cases against himself in his affidavit, and mentioned agriculture and social work as his profession. The 62-year-old is Class 12 pass and holds total assets worth Rs 16.5 crore and liabilities worth Rs 80.5 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 15.2 crore. He has declared self-income worth Rs 16.1 lakh and total income worth Rs 21 lakh.

Mohd Yamin Malik, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Mohd Yamin Malik is Class 10 pass and has declared business has profession in his affidavit. The 33-year-old has not declared aby criminal cases against himself. As per the affidavit, Malik holds total assets worth Rs 1 crore and liabilities worth Rs 10 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 38.7 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 65 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 6.4 lakh.

Akil, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP’s Akil has declared one criminal case against himself in his affidavit and mentioned incomes from agriculture and animal husbandry. His educational qualification is listed as literate. The 52-year-old has total assets worth Rs 6.2 crore and liabilities worth Rs 5 lakh. The crorepati candidate owns moveable assets worth Rs 67.8 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 5 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Sachin Kumar Sharma, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Sachin Kumar Sharma is a social worker and owns hospital business as per his election affidavit. Sharma, 39, is a Post Graduate and owns Rs 1.5 crore in total assets, all moveable. His liabilities also stand at Rs 1.5 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 13.6 lakh and total income of Rs 18.4 lakh. Sharma’s affidavit does not mention any criminal case against him.

Mehtab, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

AIMIM candidate Mehtab has declared nine criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 47-year-old is Class 10 pass and holds Rs 1.5 crore in total assets. His liabilities stand at Rs 1.5 lakh. Mehtab’s moveable assets are worth Rs 21.9 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 1.3 crore. He has declared Rs 4.2 lakh in self-income.

Jai Prakash Dube, Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party)

Jai Prakash Dube is Class 12 pass with no criminal cases against him as per his affidavit. The 40-year-old holds total assets worth Rs 5.4 lakh, none of it immoveable, and liabilities worth Rs 12,928.

Dilshad, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Dilshad, 43, has mentioned ‘mechanic shop’ as profession on his affidavit and is Class 12 pass. The candidate has no criminal cases per the document. His total assets are worth Rs 2.1 lakh, all moveable, and nil liabilities.

Amit Kumar, Hindustan Nirman Dal

Amit Kumar is a 29-year-old job holder and Graduate Profession as per his affidavit. He has no criminal cases against him and holds assets worth Rs 1.2 crore, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.2 crore.

Ranjita Dhama, Independent

Ranjita Dhama, 45, has declared one criminal case against herself and has declared incomes from salary and business. The Class 12 pass has total assets worth Rs 5.4 crore and liabilities worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Her moveable assets total Rs 56.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4.8 crore. She has declared self-income of Rs 7.1 lakh and total income of Rs 13.5 lakh.

The filing of nominations for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 58 seats in 11 districts began on January 14. Out of the 58 Assembly seats going to polls in the first phase, nine seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes. The elections for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases until March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The eleven districts where polling will be held in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

In all, 2,27,83,739 voters — 1,23,31,251 male voters, 1,04,51,053 female voters and 1,435 third gender voters — will exercise their voting rights in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.

