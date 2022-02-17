Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Ludhiana South Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Ludhiana South Assembly Seat will head to polling booths in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Ludhiana South Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Ludhiana South Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Balvinder Singh Bains, Lok Insaaf Party

Sitting MLA Balvinder Singh Bains has declared five criminal cases against himself in his election affidavit. The 63-year-old has a Graduate degree and owns assets worth Rs 8.8 crore, with nil liabilities. Bains’ loveable assets are worth Rs 1.9 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 6.9 crore. He has self-income of Rs 13.3 lakh and total income of Rs 16.7 lakh.

Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, Indian National Congress

Congress contestant Ishwarjot Singh Cheema is a clothes and garment trader and has no criminal cases against him. The 48-year-old has assets worth Rs 79.3 lakh and no liabilities. Cheema’s moveable assets are worth Rs 34.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 45 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh and total income is Rs 6.8 lakh.

Rajinder Pal Kaur, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP contestant Rajinder Pal Kaur has declared incomes from rent and business in her Punjab election affidavit. The 56-year-old has declared two criminal cases against herself and owns assets worth Rs 90.3 lakh, of which Rs 60 lakh is immoveable. Her liabilities stand at Rs 22.8 lakh. Her self-income is Rs 3.8 lakh and total income is Rs 8.4 lakh.

Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri is agriculturalist by profession and has one criminal case against him. The 56-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 7 crore, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 79.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 6.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh and total income is Rs 9.8 lakh.

Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria, Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD’s Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria has declared one criminal case against himself in his Punjab election affidavit. The 74-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 3.7 crore and liabilities of Rs 65.4 lakh. Gabria’s moveable assets are worth Rs 80.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.9 crore. His self-income is Rs 17.6 lakh and total income is Rs 21 lakh.

Sundar Lal, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Sundar Lal has a private job and no criminal cases against him. The 56-year-old is Class 8 pass and has declared total assets worth Rs 1.2 lakh and liabilities of Rs 16,152. Lal has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

Paramjit Singh, Nationalist Justice Party

Paramjit Singh has a private job and there are no criminal cases against him. The 44-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 13.1 lakh, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 10 lakh. Singh has declared self-income of Rs 90,000.

Baljit Singh, People’s Party of India (Democratic)

Baljit Singh is a Upvaid teacher and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 45-year-old has assets worth Rs 37 lakh and total income of Rs 4.8 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities or immoveable assets.

Dr Devinder Singh Gill, Aam Lok Party United

Devinder Singh Gill has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 45-year-old is Class 10 pass and has total assets worth Rs 15.4 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh immoveable assets. Gill has not declared any liabilities and has self-income of Rs 2.3 lakh.

Darshan Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Darshan Singh has a private job and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 57-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 65,850. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh and he has not declared any liabilities.

Chail Singh Dhiman, Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party

Chail Singh Dhiman has declared business as profession in his affidavit and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 46-year-old is Class 12 pass and has total assets of Rs 38.2 lakh, with Rs 2.1 lakh liabilities. He has self-income of Rs 3.6 lakh and no liabilities.

Sumit Kumar, Right to Recall Party

Sumit Kumar is a 28-year-old shop assistant and has no criminal cases against him. A Graduate, Kumar has declared assets worth Rs 1.2 lakh and has liabilities of Rs 20,000. He has self-income of Rs 94,600 and no immoveable assets.

Jasvir Singh Jassi, Independent

Jasvir Singh Jassi has mentioned contract job work and commission has profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 38-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 7.3 lakh, with no liabilities. He does not own immoveable assets and has self-income of Rs 4.1 lakh with total income at Rs 7.6 lakh.

Sanjay Kumar, Independent

Sanjay Kumar is a businessman by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 44-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns assets worth Rs 20.3 lakh, while his liabilities stand at Rs 20 lakh. He has moveable assets worth Rs 5,3 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 15 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Surinder Sharma, Independent

Surinder Sharma has declared business as profession in his Punjab election affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 66-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 89.6 lakh, all moveable. He has liabilities of Rs 25 lakh. Sharma has declared self-income of Rs 4.7 lakh.

Raj Kumar Sathi, Independent

Raj Kumar Sathi has declared business as profession in his affidavit and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 51-year-old is Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 18.6 lakh and liabilities of Rs 15.1 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.6 lakh and immoveable ones stand at Rs 15 lakh. Sathi has not declared any self-income.

Avtar Singh, Independent

Avtar Singh has submitted business as profession in his election affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 42-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 3.7 lakh, all moveable. He has declared self-income of Rs 2.5 lakh and no liabilities.

