Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Mahoba Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Mahoba Assembly Seat will head to polling booths in Uttar Pradesh election on February 20, 2022. The Mahoba Assembly election results will be declared on March 10.

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting Mahoba MLA Rakesh Kumar Goswami, while the Congress has given the ticket to Sagar. Mahesh Kumar is AAP candidate, and Sanjay Kumar Sahu is the BSP contestant. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Manoj Tiwari.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Mahoba Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Rakesh Kumar Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Rakesh Kumar Goswami is involved in agriculture and has not declared any criminal cases in her affidavit. The 68-year old is literate and owns total assets worth Rs 7.3 crore. Goswami has not declared any liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.9 crore, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.4 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 28 lakh, and total income of Rs 36.6 lakh.

Advertisement

Manoj Tiwari, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Manoj Tiwari is involved in agriculture and has declared two criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 53-year old is a graduate professional and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 54.5 lakh, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 1 crore. Yadav has declared self-income of Rs 5.8 lakh and total income of 40 lakh.

Sagar, Indian National Congress

INC contestant Sagar has submitted agriculture and business as his profession in his affidavit and declared no criminal cases against himself. The 30-year old is a graduate and has assets are worth Rs 94.4 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities. Sagar’s moveable assets are worth Rs 84.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 10 lakh. His self-income is Rs 9.6 lakh, while his total income is Rs 16.9 lakh.

Sanjay Kumar Sahu, Bahujan Samaj Party

Sanjay Kumar Sahu is a businessman by profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 46-year-old is a graduate and has total assets worth Rs 20 crore. Sahu has declared liabilities of Rs 1.2 crore. His moveable assets are worth Rs 10.4 crore, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 10.5 crore. His self income is Rs 74.6 lakh, while his total income stands at Rs 1.5 crore.

Mahesh Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Mahesh Kumar has a teaching job. He has not declared any criminal case in his affidavit. The 46-year old is a post graduate and has total assets worth Rs 29.2 lakh. Yadav has declared his liabilities at Rs 11,800. His moveable assets are worth Rs 7.2 lakh, while immoveable ones are worth Rs 22 lakh. He has not declared his self or total income.

Ehsan, Bahujan Mukti Party

Bahujan Mukti Party candidate Ehsan is a J.C.B mechanic by profession and has declared no criminal cases in his affidavit. The 30-year old is 8th pass and owns assets worth Rs 1.1 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets stand at Rs 1.1 lakh. He has not declared his total income or self income.

Kamlesh Kumar, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party

Kamlesh Kumar is a transportation commission agent and has declared no criminal cases. The 25-year old is 10th pass, and has total assets worth Rs 23.3 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 13.2 lakh and immoveable ones at Rs 10 lakh. He has a total and self income of Rs 2 lakh, each.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Kushwaha, Jan Adhikar Party

Jan Adhikar Party has fielded Kuldeep Kushwaha, who is an advocate by profession. The 44-year old is a graduate professional and has declared no criminal cases in his affidavit. Kushwaha’s total assets are worth Rs 5.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.8 lakh.

Dev Pratap Singh, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Dev Pratap Singh of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is a teacher and has declared no criminal cases against himself. The 39-year old is a graduate with total assets worth Rs 45,000. His moveable assets are worth Rs 45,000, as well. Singh has not declared any total or self income.

Anil Kumar, Independent

Anil Kumar has mentioned ‘business’ as his profession in his election affidavit. There are no criminal cases against him. The 42-year old is 10th pass and has total assets worth Rs 40.2 lakh, with Rs 28 lakh worth of liabilities. Kumar’s moveable assets worth stands at Rs 35.2 lakh, while immoveable ones are Rs 5 lakh. His self and total income are Rs 3 lakh, each.

Advertisement

Anil Singh, Independent

Anil Singh has submitted ‘job’ as his profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 36-year old is 8th pass and has total assets that stand at Rs 75,500. He has not declared any liabilities, self or total income in her election affidavit. Singh’s moveable assets are worth Rs 75,500, as well.

Arjun Kumar, Independent

Arjun Kumar has mentioned ‘job’ as his profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases. The 33-year old is 12th pass with total assets worth Rs 1.3 lakh. Kumar’s moveable assets stand at Rs 1.3 lakh, as well. He has not declared any liabilities, total or self income.

Devraj, Independent

Devraj has mentioned ‘worship recitation’ as his profession in the election affidavit. The 43-year old has no criminal cases against him and is 12th pass. Devraj’s total assets stand at Rs 10,000. He has not declared any liabilities, self or total income. His moveable assets are worth 10,000, as well.

Devendra Kumar Nagaich, Independent

Devendra Kumar Nagaich has listed his profession as ‘job’ and has no criminal cases against him. The 37-year old is 8th pass and has total assets worth Rs 35,000, with no liabilities. His moveable assets total Rs 35,000, as well. He has not declared any self or total income.

Mahesh, Independent

Mahesh has submitted agriculture and labour as his profession and has no criminal cases. The 63-year old is 10th pass and has total assets worth Rs 35.9 lakh. His moveable assets stand at Rs 5.9 lakh, while his immoveable ones are Rs 30 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.