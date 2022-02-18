Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Mainpuri Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Mainpuri Assembly seat will be voting in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election on February 20. A total of 59 constituencies will vote in Phase 3 of UP polls 2022. The Mainpuri Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

Mainpuri is considered to be the bastion of the Samajwadi Party, and the party, which has an alliance with the RLD in UP, has fielded sitting MLA Rajkumar alias Raju Yadav. The BJP has put up Jayveer Singh as its challenger. Vineeta is the Congress candidate and Gaurav Nand is the BSP contestant.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Mainpuri Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav, Samajwadi Party

Sitting MLA and SP-RLD candidate Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav has declared 10 criminal cases against himself in his election affidavit. The 52-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 22.1 crore and has liabilities of Rs 1.1 crore. Yadav’s moveable assets are worth Rs 9.6 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 12.5 crore. The crorepati candidate has declared self-income of Rs 6.4 lakh and total income of Rs 76.4 lakh.

Jayveer Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Jayveer Singh has mentioned agriculture and business as profession in his UP election affidavit, and has not declared any criminal cases. The 63-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 17.5 crore, with nil liabilities. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 7.4 crore and immoveable ones are valued at Rs 10.2 crore. His self-income is Rs 47.9 lakh and total income is Rs 92.3 lakh.

Vineeta, Indian National Congress

Congress contestant Vineeta is a homemaker and has no criminal cases against her. The 38-year-old is Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 12 lakh, with zero liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 4.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 7.8 lakh. Vineeta has no self-income.

Gaurav Nand, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP’s Gaurav Nand has declared four criminal cases against himself and is engaged in business and agriculture. The 36-year-old is Post Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 4.8 crore. Nand has liabilities to the tune of Rs 30 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.4 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 40 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 51.1 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.