Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Mathura Assembly Seat in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

The Mathura Assembly seat will vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022, and is a crucial fight for all parties, especially the BJP. The ruling party’s theme song for the election has focused on Mathura along with Ayodhya and Kashi.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA and minister Shrikant Sharma, while the SP-RLD alliance has fielded Devendra Agrawal from the former. Congress candidate is Pradeep Mathur, and SK Sharma is the BSP nominee.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Mathura Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Shrikant Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party

Shrikant Sharma is the sitting MLA from Mathura and minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. The 51-year-old BJP candidate has no criminal cases against him. Sharma has declared total assets worth Rs 1.2 crore and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 40.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 82 lakh. His self-income is Rs 9.7 lakh.

Davendra Agrawal, Samajwadi Party

SP candidate Davendra Agrawal has declared seven criminal cases against himself in his election affidavit. The 53-year-old is Class 12 pass and has declared incomes from agriculture and business. His total assets are worth Rs 29.3 crore and liabilities are worth Rs 1.8 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 6 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 23.3 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 30.9 lakh and total income of Rs 32 lakh.

Pradeep Mathur, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Pradeep Mathur is a former MLA and has declared one criminal case against himself. The 66-year-old has total assets worth Rs 8.8 crore and liabilities worth Rs 52.5 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.2 crore and immoveable assets are worth Rs 6.6 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 8.2 lakh and total income of Rs 20.3 lakh. He has mentioned Graduate Professional as his educational qualification.

SK Sharma, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate SK Sharma, 61, has declared eight criminal cases in his affidavit. The Class 12 pass has mentioned business and social work as profession and owns total assets worth Rs 112.3 crore. He has declared liabilities worth Rs 9.9 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 14.4 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 97.9 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 52.2 lakh and total income of Rs 65.1 lakh.

Krishna Kumar Sharma, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Krishna Kumar Sharma, 33, has mentioned labour as profession in his affidavit and has declared no criminal cases. The Class 12 pass has total assets worth Rs 3.9 lakh, all moveable, and zero liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.2 lakh.

Satyendra Singh, Shiv Sena

Satyendra Singh, 50, has mentioned incomes from salary and business in his affidavit. A Graduate, the 50-year-old has no criminal cases against him. He owns total assets worth Rs 2.1 crore and has liabilities worth Rs 50 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 52.6 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 1.6 crore. His self-income is Rs 8.9 lakh and total income is Rs 15.4 lakh.

Ram Naresh Upadhyay, Anarakshit Samaj Party

Ram Naresh Upadhyay, 54, has declared incomes from pension and agriculture in his affidavit. The Class 12 pass has no criminal cases against him and holds total assets worth Rs 1.5 crore. He has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.5 crore. He has self-income of Rs 3.6 lakh.

Jagdish Prasad Kaushik, Rashtriya Samta Vikas Party

Jagdish Prasad Kaushik, 69, has mentioned lawyer and business under profession in his affidavit and also draws pension. He has no criminal cases against him and holds a Post Graduate degree. His total assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore and he has liabilities worth Rs 1.8 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 18.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.5 crore. He has self-income of Rs 3.7 lakh and total income of Rs 8.5 lakh.

Smt Lado Devi, Rashtriya Mahan Gantantra Party

Lado Devi is a 38-year-old homemaker, and is not literate. She has no criminal cases against her and owns total assets worth Rs 33.7 lakh, with no liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 5.7 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 28 lakh. She has not declared any self-income.

Vibhor Sharma, Right to Recall Party

Vibhor Sharma, 28, is self-employed and Class 12 pass. He has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 19,964, all moveable, and he has zero liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

Suresh Chandra Vaghel, Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party

Suresh Chandra Vaghel has mentioned labour as profession in his affidavit and is literate. The 54-year-old has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 17.4 lakh, of which Rs 2.4 lakh is moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Yatendra Singh, Independent

Yatendra Singh is a 31-year-old who holds a Post Graduate degree. His total assets are worth Rs 2.8 lakh, all moveable, and he has not declared any liabilities. His self-income is Rs 4.9 lakh and total income is Rs 8 lakh. He has no criminal cases against him.

Shyam Sundar, Independent

Shyam Sundar, 31, is a priest by profession and holds Graduate degree. He has declared total assets worth Rs 30,000, all moveable, and has no liabilities. He has not declared any self-income. He has not declared any criminal cases.

Anita Devi, Independent

Anita Devi has mentioned agriculture and tuition teacher as profession and has not declared any criminal cases. The 45-year-old is a Graduate and holds total assets worth Rs 55.7 lakh, and has liabilities worth Rs 20 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 10.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 45 lakh. She has total income of Rs 13,000.

Ravi Verma, Independent

Ravi Verma has mentioned labour as profession and has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. The Class 12 pass owns total assets worth Rs 5.2 lakh, all moveable, and has no liabilities.

The districts where the first phase elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre’s three agri laws in the national capital.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

