Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Meerut Assembly Seat in UP Elections 2022

The Meerut Assembly seat will go to polls in Phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10. The state will see seven phase polling, ending on March 7. The Uttar Pradesh election results 2022 will be known on March 10.

In all, 2,27,83,739 voters — 1,23,31,251 male voters, 1,04,51,053 female voters and 1,435 third gender voters — will exercise their voting rights in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.

The SP-RLD alliance has fielded the former’s sitting MLA Rafiq Ansari, while the BJP has nominated Kamal Dutt Sharma as its challenger. The Congress has put up Ranjan Sharma as the candidate and the BSP has fielded Dilshad. The AAP candidate is Kapil Kumar Sharma and Imran Ahmed is the AIMIM nominee.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Meerut Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Rafiq Ansari, Samajwadi Party

Sitting SP MLA Rafiq Ansari has declared two criminal cases against himself in his election affidavit. The 60-year-old has mentioned business to be his profession and Class 8 as his educational qualification. Ansari’s total assets are worth Rs 1.4 crore and he has not declared any liabilities. The crorepati candidate’s moveable assets are worth Rs 23.3 lakh while his immoveable assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 19.5 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 27.5 lakh.

Kamal Dutt Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Kamal Dutt Sharma has declared five criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 48-year-old has mentioned business as his profession and Class 5 pass to be his educational qualification. Sharma’s total assets are worth Rs 3.1 crore and he has liabilities worth Rs 74.7 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 64 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 2.5 crore. He has also declared self-income of Rs 5.9 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 9.3 lakh.

Ranjan Sharma, Indian National Congress

Ranjan Sharma is into the transport profession as per his affidavit and has mentioned ‘Literate’ as his educational qualification. The 41-year-old has no criminal cases against him as per his affidavit. He has declared total assets worth Rs 1.4 crore and liabilities worth Rs 50.7 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 65.2 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 73 lakh. Sharma has declared self-income of Rs 11 lakh and total income of Rs 16.8 lakh.

Dilshad, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Dilshad has mentioned agriculture and business as his profession and is Class 12 pass. His affidavit mentions no criminal cases against the 39-year-old. Dilshad has declared total assets worth Rs 1.8 crore and zero liabilities. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 40.6 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 1.4 crore. He has also declared self-income worth Rs 5 lakh, taking the total income to Rs 9.9 lakh.

Kapil Kumar Sharma, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Kapil Kumar Sharma has mentioned his private job to be his profession and the 38-year-old holds a Graduate degree. He has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. Sharma’s total assets are worth Rs 2 crore while his liabilities come to Rs 43.3 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 70 lakh. He has declared self-income worth 95.6 lakh.

Imran Ahmad, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

AIMIM candidate Imran Ahmad is Class 8 pass and has mentioned business as his profession in his affidavit. The 38-year-old has not declared any criminal cases against himself. His total assets have been declared to be Rs 23.9 lakh and liabilities are nil. Ahmad’s moveable assets are worth Rs 9.3 lakh and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 14.6 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 5.7 lakh.

Kanak Jain, Mihir Sena

Kanak Jain is Class 10 pass and has a private job as per his affidavit. The 42-year-old has declared Rs 11.9 lakh worth total assets and nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 91,200 and immoveable ones are worth Rs 11 lakh. He has not declared any self-income. He has not declared any criminal cases.

Ali Sher, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Ali Sher is Class 12 pass and has not declared any criminal cases against himself. The 49-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 27.9 lakh and nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 23 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.7 lakh and total income of Rs 10.2 lakh.

Sushil Verma, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

Sushil Verma, 41, has listed transport to be his profession. The Class 10 pass has no criminal cases against him. Verma’s total assets are worth Rs 2.7 lakh, all of which are moveable, while his liabilities are nil. He has declared self-income of Rs 3.6 lakh.

Afzal, Sabse Achchhi Party

Afzal has listed e-rickshaw service as his profession and is Class 8 pass. The 51-year-old has declared five criminal cases against himself. His total assets are worth Rs 48.1 lakh and he has nil liabilities. Afzal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 8.1 lakh and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 40 lakh. His self-income is Rs 2.7 lakh.

Ashok, Independent

Independent candidate Ashok has listed agriculture to be his profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 52-year-old is a Post Graduate. His total assets are worth Rs 45.1 lakh and he has zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.1 lakh and immoveable assets total Rs 40 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 2.9 lakh.

Ankit Sharma, Independent

Ankit Sharma has declared himself to be illiterate in his election affidavit, mentioning business as his profession. The 39-year-old has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 15.4 lakh while liabilities are worth Rs 3 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 14 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 2.8 lakh.

Among the candidates in fray for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 125 are educated up till Class 8, while 15 have declared themselves to be illiterate, according to polls reform advocacy group ADR. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also noted that there are more than 70 candidates in the fray who are aged above 60 years.

The ADR said it has analysed self-sworn affidavits of 615 candidates across political parties and independent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of UP where elections are scheduled on February 10. According to their data, 15 candidates are ‘illiterate’, 38 ‘literate’, 10 have passed Class 5, 62 have passed Class 8, 65 have cleared Class 10, and 102 have cleared Class 12.

There are 100 ‘graduate’ candidates, 78 ‘graduate professionals’, 108 ‘post graduate’, 18 ‘doctorate’, and seven ‘diploma’ holders, while 12 have not presented their education details, the ADR noted. It said 239 (39 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class 5 and 12, while 304 (49 per cent) have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

