Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Meerut Cantt Seat in UP Elections 2022

Elections to the Meerut Cantt constituency will take place in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022. The counting of votes for the state will be held on March 10.

The BJP has fielded Amit Agarwal, while the SP-RLD alliance has nominated Manisha Ahlawat from the latter. Avnish Kajla is the Congress candidate from Meerut Cantt while BSP has given the ticket to Amit Sharma. The AAP candidate in fray is Madan Singh Maan and Deepak Sirohi is the Shiv Sena candidate.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Meerut Cantt Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Amit Agarwal, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP’s Amit Agarwal has declared 10 criminal cases against himself in the election affidavit. The 67-year-old has mentioned Graduate Professional as his educational qualification. His total assets are worth Rs 148.8 crore while his liabilities are worth Rs 13.3 crore. The crorepati candidate has listed business, agriculture income, former MLA pension and Loktantra Sainani pension in his affidavit. His moveable assets are worth Rs 126.6 crore and his immoveable assets total Rs 22.1 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.8 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 19.4 lakh.

Manisha Ahlawat, Rashtriya Lok Dal

Manisha Ahlawat, 47, has listed business and agriculture as her profession and Post Graduate as her educational qualification. She has declared total assets worth Rs 18.8 crore and liabilities worth Rs 1 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 6.9 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 11.9 crore. She has declared self-income of Rs 12 lakh and total income of Rs 46 lakh. She has not declared any criminal cases against herself.

Avnish Kajla, Indian National Congress

Avnish Kajla is a Graduate and has mentioned agriculture and business as profession in his affidavit. The 33-year-old has total assets worth Rs 2.4 crore and liabilities worth Rs 80.7 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 34.4 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 2 crore. His self-income is declared to be Rs 5 lakh while total income is Rs 9.3 lakh. He has no criminal cases against himself.

Amit Sharma, Bahujan Samaj Party

Transporter by profession, Amit Sharma has declared three criminal cases against himself. The 41-year-old is a Class 10 pass and has total assets worth Rs 2.7 crore. Sharma has declared liabilities worth Rs 96.9 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 1.1 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 1.6 crore. His self-income is Rs 6.5 lakh while his total income is Rs 13.9 lakh.

Madan Singh Maan, Aam Aadmi Party

Madan Singh Maan is an advocate by profession and has mentioned Post Graduate as his educational qualification. Maan, 65, has not declared any criminal cases against himself. His total assets are worth Rs 3.7 crore and liabilities are nil. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 44.5 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 3.3 crore. His self-income is declared to be zero.

Deepak Sirohi, Shiv Sena

Deepak Sirohi is a Class 10 pass candidate who has listed business as his profession. There are no criminal cases against him as per his election affidavit. The 41-year-old has total assets worth Rs 49.5 lakh and zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 19.5 lakh and immoveable assets amount to Rs 30 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Rakesh Parjapati, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Rakesh Parjapati is a 53-year-old stamp seller by profession. He has listed Class 8 as his educational qualification and has no criminal cases against him. He has declared total assets worth Rs 17.6 lakh and nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.6 lakh and immoveable assets are worth Rs 16 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Dr Sudhir Agrawal, Samagra Vikas Party

Sudhir Agrawal is a 64-year-old pensioner who has mentioned Graduate Professional as his educational qualification. His affidavit mentions no criminal cases against him. Agrawal has total assets worth Rs 3.3 crore and no liabilities. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 2.8 crore and immoveable assets worth Rs 50 lakh. He has declared Rs 20.2 lakh self-income.

Upendra Kumar, Apni Janta Party

Upendra Kumar is an advocate by profession and holds Post Graduate qualification. The 38-year-old has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. His total assets are worth Rs 7.8 lakh, all of which is moveable, and liabilities are worth Rs 1.3 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh.

Om Prakash Kanik, Peoples Party of India (Democratic)

Om Prakash Kanik is a 70-year-old pensioner and holds Graduate degree. Kanik has declared total assets worth Rs 82.8 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 12.8 lakh and immoveable assets amount to Rs 70 lakh. Kanik has declared self-income of Rs 4.2 lakh. He has no criminal cases against him.

Pawan Kumar Dhiman, Nyay Party

Pawan Kumar Dhiman has mentioned advocate and farming as his professions in his affidavit. A Graduate Professional by qualification, he has no criminal cases against him as per the affidavit. The 60-year-old has total assets worth Rs 1.5 crore and liabilities worth Rs 90,897. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 19.4 lakh and immoveable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore. His self-income is declared to be Rs 4.2 lakh, taking his total income to Rs 8.2 lakh.

Rajiv Kumar, Independent

Rajiv Kumar is a 37-year-old Graduate Professional and has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. His total assets are worth Rs 30 lakh, all of which is immoveable. His affidavit mentions no liabilities. Kumar has not declared any self-income.

Deepak Saini, Independent

Deepak Saini is an insurance agent by profession and hold Graduate degree. Saini has not declared any criminal cases in his affidavit. He has total assets worth Rs 1.5 lakh, all of which is moveable, and nil liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 3.5 lakh.

The 11 districts where polling will be held in the first phase of UP polls are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Polls reform advocacy group ADR said it has analysed self-sworn affidavits of 615 candidates across political parties and independent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of UP where elections are scheduled on February 10.

