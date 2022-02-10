Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Mussoorie Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Mussoorie Assembly constituency will vote in Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on February 14, 2022. The Mussoorie Assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Uttarakhand election results 2022 on March 10.

Like all election seasons in the hill state, all eyes are on whether the party in power returns for a historic second consecutive term. The ruling BJP, riding high on the “double engine mantra” of Centre and state, is confident of breaking the jinx, while the Congress is hoping to corner the BJP on frequent change in CMs.

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ganesh Joshi from Mussoorie constituency, while the Congress has put up Godavari Thapli as its candidate. Sanjay Mall has received the ticket from SP, while Ashok Panwar is the BSP nominee.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Mussoorie Assembly seat in Uttarakhand along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Ganesh Joshi, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP sitting MLA and candidate Ganesh Joshi has declared agriculture and business as profession in his affidavit and does not have any criminal cases against him. The 64-year-old is Class 10 pass and has declared total assets worth Rs 9.7 crore and liabilities worth Rs 64.8 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 2.8 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 7 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 14.2 lakh and total income of Rs 32.8 lakh.

Godavari Thapli, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Godavari Thapli has also declared agriculture and business as profession in his election affidavit. The 58-year-old holds a Graduate degree and has declared total assets worth Rs 2 crore. His moveable assets are worth Rs 20.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.8 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh and total income of Rs 17.8 lakh. He does not have any criminal cases against him.

Ashok Panwar, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Ashok Panwar has no criminal cases against and the 55-year-old has submitted agriculture and business as profession. A Graduate degree holder, Panwar has declared total assets worth Rs 2.7 crore and liabilities of Rs 18 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 18.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.5 crore. His self-income is Rs 6.7 lakh.

Sakuntala Rawat, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal

Sakuntala Rawat, 56, is a homemaker and social worker and has no criminal cases against her. The Class 10 pass has declared total assets worth Rs 7,000, all moveable, and no liabilities. She has not declared any self-income.

Prem Kishan, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Prem Kishan has declared business as profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 43-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 2.7 crore. He has declared zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 20.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.5 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh.

Manish Gauniyal, Independent

Manish Gauniyal deals in property and real estate and has declared one criminal case against himself. The 41-year-old is Class 10 pass and his total assets are worth Rs 35.2 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities. Gauniyal’s moveable assets are worth Rs 23.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 12 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 4.3 lakh.

Among the major parties, out of 70 candidates, 60 are from BJP, 56 from Congress, 31 from AAP, 18 out of 54 candidates from BSP and 12 out of 42 candidates analysed from UKD who have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 is Rs 2.74 crore. In 2017 Uttarakhand assembly elections, average assets per candidate for 637 candidates was Rs 1.57 crore.

As for the educational details of candidates, 244 candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 344 candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

Seven candidates are diploma holders and 26 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and 3 candidates are illiterate. Two candidates have not given their educational qualification.

Among the candidates contesting the elections, 167 are between the age of 25 and 40 years while 356 candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 101 candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 2 candidates have declared that they are more than 80 years old.

